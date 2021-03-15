Netflix Added 5 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Unless you’ve been living off the grid for the last while, you’ll be fully aware that this week is a major one in terms of streaming exclusives, even though the world’s most popular platform hasn’t troubled the conversation. After three and a half years of rumors, speculation, fan campaigns and more, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is finally coming to HBO Max on Thursday.

If that wasn’t enough, 24 hours later and just two weeks after the WandaVision finale, the Marvel Cinematic Universe returns with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as the world’s most popular franchise looks to make up for an eighteen-month lack of content by keeping the good times rolling on Disney Plus.

However, that doesn’t mean that Netflix‘s incoming list of arrivals is a barren wasteland by any means, and there are plenty of great movies and TV shows being added to the library over the next seven days, kicking off with five new additions today.

Watching a documentary about the final Blockbuster Video left standing and the demise of physical rentals in general on the streaming platform is a very 21st Century thing, and two decades after deciding against purchasing Netflix for a paltry $50 million, the tables have now turned as documentary The Last Blockbuster arrives.

Bakugan: Armored Alliance, meanwhile, will appeal directly to anime fans, which is a crowd the company is clearly keen to entice given the high profile shows currently in the works, but heavily stylized docuseries The Lost Pirate Kingdom could struggle to find a big audience given that it’s not about murder or serial killers, although teen ice skating dramedy Zero Chill may be set to play well. Last but not least is Steven Spielberg’s already forgotten adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The BFG, which tanked at the box office back in the summer of 2016, but remains one of the director’s more underrated family blockbusters.