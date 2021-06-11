Netflix Added 5 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The weekend is upon us once again, bringing with it several new additions to the Netflix library. While there might only be five fresh titles, they all hold the distinction of being in-house originals, with one in particular poised to draw in a massive audience.

We are, of course, talking about Lupin: Part 2, the second installment of the smash hit French crime thriller. The first five episodes drew in an estimated 70 million viewers in the first four weeks they were available, which was good enough to make Omar Sy’s Assane Diop the star of the third most-watched Netflix series of all-time behind only Bridgerton and The Witcher.

The sleek, stylish and eminently entertaining caper will pick up right from where Part 1 left off, with Assane’s son being kidnapped by his nefarious archenemy Hubert Pellegrini. Early reviews have been hugely enthusiastic so far, meaning Lupin will inevitably rocket to the summit of the Top 10 charts in no time at all, and you can check out the full list of new arrivals below to see what else dropped today.

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2

Lupin: Part 2

Skater Girl

Trese

Wish Dragon

Sadly, Skater Girl is not a spin on the Avril Lavigne song with a similar name, but rather an Indian coming-of-age drama where a teenager discovers a passion for skateboarding with the ability to change her life forever. Korean drama Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) is also back for a second run of episodes to trace even more of the romantic trials and tribulations to befall the ensemble cast.

Additionally, Netflix looks to continue its acclaimed animated output via an adaptation of award-winning Filipino comic book Trese, with the six-episode run guaranteed to play well with the platform’s anime fans, while Wish Dragon makes its international bow having premiered in Chinese theaters earlier this year, featuring stars like John Cho and Constance Wu voicing characters in the whimsical family fantasy produced by Jackie Chan.