Netflix Added 49 New Movies And 24 New TV Shows This Week

For the first time in a while, Netflix is adding no new titles today, so let’s instead take the opportunity to recap what’s gone up on the streaming site over the past week, from Saturday, August 1st to Saturday, August 8th. As that encompasses the first day of the month, there was a huge amount of fresh content added to Netflix’s library over this period. To be exact, there were 49 movies and 24 TV shows.

On the film side of things, this haul includes many an acclaimed or cult favorite flick from across the decades in all kinds of genres. The highlight is probably the entire Jurassic Park trilogy, which has proved popular with Netflix users as the first two entries have been hanging around the top 10 most-watched movies list almost ever since arriving. 80s classic fantasy flick The NeverEnding Story and its sequel were added on the 1st as well, and we also got the original Mad Max with Mel Gibson.

Here’s the full list of everything that hit Netflix this past week:

Movies

A Girl Like Grace (2015)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Summer Camp (2020) Netflix Original

Acts of Violence (2018)

Almost Love (2019)

An Education (2009)

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020) Netflix Original

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Diamonds in the Sky (2018)

Elizabeth Harvest (2018)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Hardcore Henry (2015)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Killing Hasselhoff (2017)

Mad Max (1979)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020) Netflix Original

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Nasha Natasha (2016)

National Security (2003)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Pick of the Litter (2018)

Prison Song (2001)

Remember Me (2010)

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019)

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (2020) Netflix Original

Seabiscuit (2003)

Sin City (2019)

Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story (2018)

Super Monsters: The New Class (2020) Netflix Original

The Addams Family (1991)

The Brothers (2001)

The Expatriate (2012)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (2020) Netflix Original

The NeverEnding Story (1984)

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter (1990)

The Ottoman Lieutenant (2017)

The Promise (2016)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

We Summon the Darkness (2019)

What Keeps You Alive (2018)

Work It (2020) Netflix Original

TV Series

Connected: The Hidden Science of Everything (Season 1) Netflix Original

High Seas (Season 3) Netflix Original

Immigration Nation (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Iron Man: Armored Adventures (Seasons 1-2)

Moesha (Seasons 1-6)

My Perfect Landing (Season 1)

Mystery Lab (Season 1) Netflix Original

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1)

Nailed It! Mexico (Season 2) Netflix Original

Operation Ouch! (Season 1)

Power Players (Season 2)

Selling Sunset (Season 3) Netflix Original

Sing On! Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Governor (Season 1)

The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Next Step (Season 1)

The Rain (Season 3) Netflix Original

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4 – Imperial Wrath of the Gods) Netflix Original

Tiny Creatures (Season 1) Netflix Original

Toradora! (Season 1)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Word Party Songs (Season 1) Netflix Original

World’s Most Wanted (Season 1) Netflix Original

As for the TV shows that arrived, there have been a few notable Netflix Originals that’ve dropped as of late. The second season of animated series Transformers Rescue Bots Academy, for one, not to mention Wizards: Tales of Arcadia, the final chapter in Guillermo del Toro’s epic fantasy franchise that also encompasses Trollhunters and 3Below. You might also want to check out Iron Man: Armored Adventures, a rare Marvel addition to the service these days.

Tell us, though, did you spot anything in this recap that you missed when it first arrived? And what are you planning to catch up on on Netflix over the next few days? As always, let us know in the comments below.