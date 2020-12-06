Netflix Added Over 50 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

As this past week was the first week of December (the last month of 2020, guys!), Netflix got things rolling with the usual glut of new titles. It’s easy to miss everything that went up on the streaming giant over the past seven days so we’ve compiled a handy review of every single movie and TV show that dropped from last Monday, November 30th to this Sunday, December 6th. In total, that’s 58 new additions.

The 1st obviously delivered the bulk of the haul, serving up a ton of fresh movies to keep you entertained as we begin the festive season. Among the highlights was the original Jurassic Park trilogy, which appears, leaves and reappears on the streamer more frequently than the dinosaurs escape. If you missed them at the beginning of the week, you can also catch the likes of romcom 50 First Dates, animated film Monster House and the one and only E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. As for TV shows, all of Stargate was likewise added the same day.

Check out the full list of every new arrival this past week below:

November 30th

Finding Agnes (2020) N

Rust Creek (2018)

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens (2020)

The 2nd (2020)

December 1st

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020) N

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One? (Seasons 1 & 2)

Chef (2014)

Effie Gray (2014)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Gormiti (Season 1)

Ink Masters (Seasons 1-2)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

Marauders (2016)

Monster House (2006)

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show (2020) N

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings (Season 3)

Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Guest (Season 1)

The Happytime Murders (2018)

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Season 1) N

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Repair Shop (Season 3)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

U-Turn (2020)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

December 2nd

Alien Worlds (Season 1) N

Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic (2020) N

Fierce (2020) N

Hazel Brugger: Tropical (2020) N

December 3rd

Between Maybes (2019)

Break (2020) N

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (2020) N

Just Another Christmas (2020) N

December 4th

Bhaag Bhaag Bhaag (Season 1) N

Big Mouth (Season 4) N

Bombay Rose (2019) N

Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas (2020) N

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Konnen Nicht Anders) (2020) N

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 1)

Leyla Everlasting (2020) N

MANK (2020) N

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 3) N

Selena: The Series (Season 1) N

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 3) N

December 5th

Detention: The Series (Season 1) N

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (2020) N

Apart from Tuesday, Friday the 4th was the other big day of the week as it brought a bunch of highly anticipated content. Season 4 of Big Mouth debuted, along with holiday specials of Captain Underpants and The Great British Baking Show. Selena: The Series, telling the moving story of superstar Selena Quintanilla (The Walking Dead‘s Christian Serratos), likewise finally dropped. Last but not least, David Fincher’s MANK, the biopic exploring the real story behind the making of Citizen Kane, was the jewel in the crown of this week’s haul. Starring Gary Oldman, expect this to clear up next awards season.

Other notable additions that arrived during the week include action thriller The 2nd, drama movie Fierce, Brazilian holiday comedy Just Another Christmas and Taiwanese horror series Detention. Have you found a new title you want to check out on Netflix from this list? Let us know in the comments.