Netflix Added 6 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix is adding six new releases this Wednesday that subscribers will want to check out. A trio of original TV series drop today, along with the latest season of a smash-hit network show. Not to mention a couple of fresh movies. Before we get onto those, though, users should also be aware that this is your last chance to catch The Croods, Hurricane (Mission of Honor) and Jeopardy! before they disappear tomorrow.

So, for starters, the most notable of the two films that drop on Netflix today has to be Fantastic Fungi, a new documentary that’s all about, well, fungi. That might not sound like a must-watch but maybe the fact that it’s narrated by Captain Marvel star Brie Larson will change your mind. The film aims to enlighten audiences about the organisms’ key importance to the world’s eco-systems.

The biggest TV show that’s going up today, meanwhile, has to be The Flash season 7. Fresh off the premiere of its season finale on The CW last week, the latest run of the popular superhero series is now available to stream in its entirety. Fans can catch up with all 18 episodes, which follow Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen and his friends at STAR Labs as they protect Central City from the likes of Mirror Monarch and Godspeed.

As for the rest, there’s Polish action flick Bartkowiak, three new episodes of reality show Love is Blind and Tattoo Redo, which kind of tells you everything you need to know in its title. The series follows unfortunate folks with embarrassing tattoo blunders getting their body art redone by some of the best professionals around.

Check out the full list of new arrivals on Netflix this Wednesday, July 28th below:

Movies

Bartkowiak (2021) Netflix Original

Fantastic Fungi (2019)

TV Shows

Love Is Blind (Season 1 – After The Altar – 3 Episodes) Netflix Original

Tattoo Redo (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Flash (Season 7)

The Snitch Cartel: Origins (Season 1) Netflix Original

Catch all this on Netflix from today.