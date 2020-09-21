Netflix Added 7 Movies From The Same Franchise Today

Netflix is certainly doing its job lately, ensuring that subscribers are kept entertained with a bevy of fresh movies and shows to watch during such trying times. September has been an especially incredible month full of a variety of huge original releases complimented by plenty of classics for those eager for nostalgia trips.

For instance, some of September’s well-received Netflix Originals have included such massive drops as eerie horror flick I’m Thinking of Ending Things, psychological thriller The Devil All the Time, sci-fi drama series Away and kid-friendly show Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. And that’s not all the service has offered in original programming this month.

Furthermore, when you factor in classics like the Back to the Future trilogy, Glory and Grease, you may quickly find that your list is overflowing with things to catch up on. Of course, that’s when streaming is at its best – when there’s something for fans of every genre and format.

Today is bringing seven more films to Netflix, but in an unusual turn of events, they all hail from the same all-encompassing Japanese media franchise. High & Low includes movies, shows, mobile games, animes and more, all of which are based on an Asian music supergroup called Exile Tribe, and Netflix will be the new home to all seven of the films released in the entertainment project so far.

Here’s the full collection for you to look over:

DTC Yukemuri Junjo hen From High & Low

High & Low: The Movie

High & Low The Movie 2 End of Sky

High & Low The Movie 3 Final Mission

High & Low The Red Train

High & Low The Worst

Road to High & Low

If these seven entries from the High & Low franchise just aren’t doing it for you, you can always head over here and see some of the other stuff Netflix has on offer throughout September. And, of course, you’ll want to keep your eyes on this space for future announcements regarding what’s coming to your favorite streaming services, as there’s a lot more on the way.