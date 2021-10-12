Netflix Added 7 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix‘s content library is in a constant state of flux, but with the platform banking on original content more than ever before as the streaming wars continue to heat up with new competitors entering the fray on a regular basis, in-house exclusives are arriving almost daily.

Today is no different, and you won’t be able to find five of the seven debutants anywhere else. The live-action sequel may remain mired in development hell, but Netflix’s increased propensity for using anime to expand its franchises brings Bright: Samurai Soul, a prequel spinoff to Will Smith and David Ayer’s 2017 blockbuster.

The Movies That Made Us is back for a third season of nostalgia-tinged explorations into some classic titles, which is one of four documentaries to have pitched up today, and you can check out the full list of incomers below.

Bright: Samurai Soul *NETFLIX ANIME

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Express: Season 5 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It traces the life and legacy of the Hollywood icon, still going strong at 89 years old with a role in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming remake of West Side Story coming in December, 60 years after she starred in the ten-time Academy Award winning version. One of Elliot Page’s more overlooked early efforts has also arrived with Smart People now available to stream, so there’s plenty worth checking out.