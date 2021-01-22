Netflix Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows Today

This Friday, January 22nd sees Netflix add eight new titles to its library, and what’s more, most of them are originals.

We’re only a few weeks into 2021 and the streaming giant has been laying the much-anticipated fresh arrivals on thick and fast, with various must-see TV shows and movies already having dropped. And today delivers a bunch more, including two high-profile series and another big original film.

Firstly, season 2 of glassblowing competition show Blown Away lands this Friday, along with the third run of South Korean series Busted! Then there’s So My Grandma’s A Lesbian!, a Spanish comedy movie whose premise is kind of obvious from the title, along with Russell Crowe thriller The Next Three Days.

For more, check out the full list of what’s new on Netflix today below:

Blown Away: Season 2

Busted!: Season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 1

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Season 1

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)

The White Tiger

The Next Three Days

Moving on to the more high-profile releases of the day, we have The White Tiger. a satirical drama film directed by Ramin Bahrani based on the hit novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga. Starring Adarsh Gourav in his first leading role, it charts the rise of a poor villager to successful entrepreneur. Priyanka Chopra-Jones and Rajkummar Rao co-star.

Then there’s Fate: The Winx Saga, Netflix’s live-action young adult reboot of the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club. Aimed at those who grew up with the original show in the mid-00s, Fate follows a gang of teen fairies attending a magical school that’s home to a great darkness. This one’s definitely for the Harry Potter and Shadowhunters fans out there.

Also notable is Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous debuting its second season today. Picking up after the shock twist at the end of the last run, these new episodes see the kids having to survive alone on Isla Nubar, following the dinosaurs claiming back the island (as seen in Jurassic World).

Tell us, though, what will you be catching on Netflix today? Sound off down below.