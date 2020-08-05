Netflix Added 6 New Movies And 3 New TV Shows Today

Today – Wednesday, August 5th – sees Netflix add a pretty sizeable haul, as the streaming giant has dropped nine new titles into its library, comprising six new movies and three new TV shows. These are a mix of Netflix original content, documentaries or non-fiction series and a few pre-existing titles that have just found their way onto – or back onto – Netflix’s roster.

Check out the full list of everything that’s just arrived on the site below:

Movies Added Today

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Summer Camp (2020) Netflix Original

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020) Netflix Original

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (2020) Netflix Original

Sin City (2019)

The Expatriate (2012)

TV Series Added Today

Immigration Nation (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Mystery Lab (Season 1) Netflix Original

World’s Most Wanted (Season 1) Netflix Original

The new movies added today include soccer documentary Anelka: Misunderstood, stand up special Sam Jay 3: In the Morning and Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave, the latest installment in Netflix’s children’s comedy franchise. And no, 2019’s Sin City has nothing to do with the Frank Miller comic or the Robert Rodriguez movie. It’s actually an African drama about a workaholic couple who take a weekend away only for their relationship to face a crisis.

The most notable new film has to be 2012’s The Expatriate (also known as Erased), an action-thriller starring The Dark Knight‘s Aaron Eckhart as a security expert living in Belgium who has to save himself and his daughter after they’re targeted for assassination. It was actually only just removed from Netflix back in February, but now it’s back after a break of six months.

As for the TV shows, there’s Immigration Nation, an eye-opening look at U.S. immigration enforcement, the first season of Netflix’s fun science show Mystery Lab and crime docuseries World’s Most Wanted.

Tell us, though, what do you plan on watching on Netflix today? Let us know via the comments section below.