Netflix Just Added A Bunch Of New Movies/TV Shows For The Weekend

Netflix has added a few new titles to its library this Friday the 28th to give its subscribers a bunch of fresh stuff to watch over the weekend. All in all, six movies and TV shows have gone up on the streaming service today, four of which are Netflix Originals.

Without further ado, check out the full list below:

All Together Now

Cobra Kai (Seasons 1 & 2)

I AM A KILLER: Released (Season 1)

Masaba Masaba (Season 1)

Santana (2020)

Unknown Origins (2020)

The highlight of today’s haul has to be All Together Now, a teen drama based on the novel Sorta Like a Rock Star by The Silver Linings Playbook author Matthew Quick. Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho stars as Amber Appleton, who tries to remain optimistic despite being homeless and living in a bus, a secret she aims to keep from her friends. Justina Machado, Fred Armison and Judy Reyes also feature and it currently sits at 75% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The rest of what’s landing this Friday includes I AM A KILLER: Released, a follow-up docuseries to the original I AM A KILLER series that debuted back in January, and Masaba Masaba, an Indian show in which daughter/mother duo Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta play fictionalized versions of themselves.

The haul also contains two foreign films: South African actioner Santana and Spanish-Argentinian crime thriller Unknown Origins. And don’t miss the first two seasons of Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai. They originally streamed on YouTube Red before YT cancelled it earlier this year. Netflix has picked up the show, though, so now you can catch up with it on the site ahead of its incoming third season.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Netflix this weekend? As always, let us know down below.