The Best New Movies That Netflix Added This Week

With summer officially over, we’re now in the midst of what would usually be awards season, when the various studios release their prestige dramas specifically designed to draw in widespread critical acclaim. Of course, 2020 has hardly been a typical year, and theaters across the world still lie empty as the industry continues to struggle with returning to normality.

Luckily for both the millions of subscribers around the world and the money men in the boardroom, Netflix have come through the pandemic relatively unscathed, with paying customers and viewing figures up across the board despite a couple of controversial incidents that led to a slew of cancellations.

The streaming service faces a battle on a weekly basis to keep their subscribers occupied, especially with more competition in the marketplace than ever before, and Netflix added a handful of fantastic movies this week from the entire spectrum of genres that should keep everyone occupied for a couple of hours at least.

Aaron Sorkin’s star-studded drama The Trial of the Chicago 7 is the most high profile original, and features exactly the sort of strong performances across the board and rousing dialogue that we’ve come to expect from The West Wing creator. A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting is another Netflix original, albeit one that’s aiming for an entirely different demographic.

The animated adaptation of Batman: The Killing Joke is looking to draw in comic book fans, while Brad Pitt’s Moneyball is an awards season favorite from days gone by, one that’s definitely worth checking out even if you don’t have the slightest interest in baseball. All in all, it’s been another great week for Netflix additions, and we’re only just past the halfway mark in October.