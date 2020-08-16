Netflix Just Added One Of The Most Overrated Movies Of The 2010s

This Sunday’s a pretty notable one for Netflix as the streaming giant has just added three big, but totally different, movies. One is an Oscar-winning smash hit, another is a franchise-starting British comedy and the third is a big budget fantasy mega-flop. Let’s go through them in chronological order, shall we?

First off, 2003’s Johnny English drops on Netflix today. Mr. Bean’s Rowan Atkinson stars as the titular bumbling British spy in this James Bond spoof that eventually formed a trilogy – with 2011’s Johnny English Reborn and 2018’s Johnny English Strikes Again, which were both just as commercially successful. In this one, though, English must stop evil Pascal Sauvage (John Malkovich) from seizing the throne.

What’ll no doubt be the most popular of today’s releases with subscribers is 2012’s Les Miserables. One of the biggest movies of that year – but also one of the most overrated – it earned an impressive $441.8 million at the global box office and came away with an impressive eight Oscar nominations, including three wins. Anne Hathaway nabbed Best Supporting Actress for her scene-stealing turn as tragic mother Fantine, for one. Hugh Jackman was also nominated for Best Actor for his leading performance as reformed convict Jean Valjean.

This was the second of director Tom Hooper’s hat trick of Oscar-bait movies, preceded by The King’s Speech and followed by The Danish Girl. But he well and truly ruined his golden streak with last year’s Cats.

Last but – OK, it is actually the least, 2014’s Seventh Son likewise is up on the site from today. Based on a successful British book series, Universal clearly hoped this would be another Harry Potter, but it ended up being labelled a commercial disaster, costing the studio an estimated $85 million. For what it’s worth, Ben Barnes stars as a rookie witch hunter – or “Spook” – trained up by his grizzled mentor, played by Jeff Bridges. Julianne Moore also features as an evil sorceress.

Tell us, though, will you be checking out any of these films on Netflix today? Let us know in the usual place.