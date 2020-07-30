Netflix Added 2 New Movies And 1 New TV Show Today

It’s not a bumper crop of content, but Netflix has added a handful of new titles to its library today that you may wish to check out. Family audiences have something fresh to stick on, as do those in the mood for a romcom, and there’s also the first chapter in a much-anticipated new phase of a beloved franchise.

So, without further ado, here are all three titles – two movies and a TV show – that have dropped on the streaming service this July 30th:

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008) – Animated children’s film.

The Story of Us (1999) – Bruce Willis and Michelle Pfeiffer romantic comedy directed by Rob Reiner.

Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege (Season 1) – Animated kids series based on the Hasbro franchise.

To begin with, there’s Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything, a straight-to-video installment in the children’s animated VeggieTales franchise about anthropomorphic edibles. Then there’s 1999’s The Story of Us – no connection to the Taylor Swift song – which stars Bruce Willis and Michelle Pfeiffer as a married couple whose time together is told through non-linear flashbacks. Though it comes from director Rob Reiner (The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally), it’s not considered one of his best and sits at just 26% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The most notable new addition to Netflix today, though, has to be Transformers War of Cybertron: Siege, the first chapter in a grand over-arching story for the robots in disguise. Siege focuses on the civil war between the Autobots and the Decepticons for the sake of their homeworld. All six episodes land on the site today, after originally being set for June but held up by the pandemic. The trilogy will also spread across two more acts, Earthrise and Kingdom.

