Netflix Added 2 New Movies And 1 New TV Show Today

It’s a pretty quiet Wednesday for Netflix today, but three new titles have been added to the streaming service all the same. And these fresh additions are made up of a foreign language film, a brand new Netflix Original documentary series and, er, pretty much one of the worst horror and/or comedy movies ever made.

Here are the three titles dropping on the site this Wednesday, August 12th:

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) N

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

(Un)Well (Season 1) N

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is an Indian Hindi-language biopic which tells the inspirational story of Gunjan Saxena (as played by Janhvi Kapoor), the first ever female pilot to serve in the Indian Air Force during combat. As with many other movies this year, it was supposed to reach cinemas a few months back but its theatrical release was cancelled due to the pandemic, with Netflix stepping in to distribute instead.

Meanwhile, (Un) Well is a six-part documentary series which explores the wellness industry, delving into whether the likes of essential oils, fasting, bee venom therapy and other trends that have become popular over the last decade are actually of any use, as well as shining a light on the scams and occasionally dangerous practices going on in the name of wellness.

Last but not least, the third new title that’s landed today is 2013’s Scary Movie 5. While the first few films in the horror spoof franchise have their fans, everyone’s in agreement that there was no need to make this fifth and, to date, final installment in the series. The only Scary Movie not to include longtime stars Anna Faris and Regina Hall, due to their characters’ storyline wrapping up in the fourth film, this one stars Ashley Tisdale, with cameos from the likes of Charlie Sheen, Lindsay Lohan and Snoop Dogg. It sports a mighty score of 4% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Tell us, though, do you plan on checking any of these titles out on Netflix today? As always let us know down below.