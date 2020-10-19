Netflix Added Over 20 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Netflix added a ton of great stuff this past week and in case you missed all the new additions to the streaming service’s library over the last seven days, here’s a round-up of everything that went up on the site over this period.

As you can see below, this haul contained a number of original titles, including a few highlights of the Halloween season. On Wednesday the 15th, for instance, family horror A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting dropped. The following day then brought Spanish thriller Someone Has to Die and French series La Révolution, which puts a twist on the origins of the French Revolution. As for newly licensed titles, Thursday also delivered social media horror Unfriended while stop-motion animated film ParaNorman arrived on Friday.

Here’s the full list of Netflix additions from Monday, October 12th to Sunday, October 18th:

Released October 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Released October 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef *NETFLIX FAMILY

Released October 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Moneyball

Released October 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting *NETFLIX FILM

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain *NETFLIX FILM

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Social Distance *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released October 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dream Home Makeover *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Grand Army *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trial of the Chicago 7 *NETFLIX FILM

Unfriended

Released October 18

ParaNorman

As you can see, Monday saw the debut the third and final season of animated series Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts, with Tuesday bringing acclaimed Brad Pitt baseball movie Moneyball. A rare DC title on Netflix these days also arrived on Wednesday, animated movie Batman: The Killing Joke. The same day’s load contained the first batch of episodes from Power Rangers: Beast Morphers season 2 as well, and a couple of classic sitcoms, Half & Half and One on One.

On Thursday, meanwhile, new teen drama Grand Army landed, along with “Book 3” of animated series The Last Kids on Earth and John Travolta pic In a Valley of Violence. The highlight of this whole week’s haul, though, has to be The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin’s hotly anticipated project about a group of anti-Vietnam War protestors featuring an all-star cast including Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Tell us, though, what have you been watching on Netflix recently? Let us know in the comments section below.