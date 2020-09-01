Netflix Added Over 30 New Movies/TV Shows To Kick Off September
It’s the first day of September and you know what that means? Yes, Netflix has dropped its usual gigantic haul of new titles to kick off the month with. This time around, the streaming service has added over 30 movies and TV shows to its library. And amongst them are a huge number of bonafide classics from all different kinds of genres.
Most notably, the entire Back to the Future trilogy has returned on Netflix, allowing fans to rewatch all three parts of the beloved sci-fi franchise. Alternatively, if you’re in the mood for a musical, Grease is also up on the site from today. But wait, maybe you have a hankering for horror instead. If so, then why not stick on classic 90s flick Anaconda, starring Jennifer Lopez?
Check out the full list of everything that arrived on Netflix on September 1st below:
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices *Netflix Family
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! *Netflix Family
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones (2020) *Netflix Comedy Special
La Partita/The Match *Netflix Film
True: Friendship Day *Netflix Family
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
There are also a lot of underrated films amongst this haul, too. For instance, Red Dragon, the third Hannibal Lecter movie starring Sir Anthony Hopkins. And don’t miss Jon Favreau’s Zathura, a mostly forgotten spinoff of the Jumanji franchise which is well worth your time. Last but not least, it may not be the best pic ever made, but comedy spoof Not Another Teen Movie is notable for featuring a young Chris Evans in the lead.
It’s also worth mentioning that Netflix has poached a bunch of these titles away from Disney Plus. For example, all six seasons of 90s ABC comedy series Sister, Sister and both The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted, which were already on the Mouse House’s streaming service until recently. Netflix 1, Disney Plus 0.
Tell us, though, what are you going to be watching on Netflix tonight? Let us know in the comments section down below.
Source: Decider
