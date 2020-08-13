Netflix Added 2 New Movies Today, Including An Underrated Gem

Before the major haul that’s landing tomorrow to see you through the weekend, Netflix has added two new movies this Thursday which you may wish to check out. Though very different films, they’re both critically acclaimed and well worth a watch. Specifically, they’re a French coming-of-age drama and a sci-fi indie flick.

First of all, An Easy Girl (Une fille facile) stars Mina Farid as Naima, a 16-year-old girl figuring out her path in life who’s drawn into her free-spirited cousin Sofia’s (Zahia Dehar) wild lifestyle despite the warnings of her family and friends. As directed by Rebecca Zlotowski, it won the Best French-language Film gong at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. It was released in France earlier this year and is now being distributed overseas by Netflix.

Secondly, there’s 2012’s Safety Not Guaranteed, which is notable for being the directorial debut of Colin Trevorrow, future Jurassic World filmmaker and the man who almost made Star Wars: Episode IX. Trevorrow’s love of sci-fi is immediately obvious from his first movie, too, as it’s an indie comedy-drama with a high-concept premise.

Aubrey Plaza stars as Darius, a rookie reporter who investigates a curious ad in a local newspaper from someone claiming to have invented time travel. Going undercover, she befriends the socially-awkward genius Kenneth (Mark Duplass) and finds out he might not be so crazy, after all.

The cast, which also includes Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s Jake Johnson and Deadpool’s Karan Soni, is terrific, with Plaza on top form in her first leading role. If you don’t believe me, believe Rotten Tomatoes. Safety Not Guaranteed is far and away Trevorrow’s best work according to the review aggregate site, with an impressive 91% score, thanks to critics being won over by its “beguiling charm” and “heartfelt story.”

