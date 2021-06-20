Netflix Is Adding 13 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Netflix is serving up just over a dozen new titles this coming week, and they’re nearly all originals. This isn’t the busiest period for the streaming giant ever, with no fresh content going up on either Monday or Sunday, but there’s still a lot to enjoy over the next seven days – including a range of great new documentaries and Liam Neeson’s latest action flick.

Check out the full list of arrivals for the week starting June 21st below and then scroll down for a closer look at the highlights:

June 22

This Is Pop *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

June 23

Good on Paper *NETFLIX FILM

Murder by the Coast *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The House of Flowers: The Movie *NETFLIX FILM

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

June 24

Godzilla Singular Point *NETFLIX ANIME

Sisters on Track *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Naked Director: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

The Seventh Day

June 25

Sex/Life *NETFLIX SERIES

The A List: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

The Ice Road *NETFLIX FILM

June 26

Wonder Boy *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

On Tuesdays, music lovers will want to check out This Is Pop, a docuseries recapping the history of pop music, with each episode of the eight-part run covering a different era, featuring interviews with the likes of T-Pain, Boyz II Men, Steve Earle and Shania Twain. The following day, Netflix drops another documentary – Murder by the Coast, which uncovers the facts of a shocking 20-year-old murder case on Spain’s Costa del Sol. Also to be found on Wednesday are romcom Good on Paper and reality show Too Hot to Handle season 2.

Thursday delivers inspiring sports documentary Sisters on Track, which follows the story of three homeless sisters from New York who went on to compete at the 2016 Junior Olympics. Also catch more of Japanese anime Godzilla Singular Point and recently released horror The Seventh Day, starring Guy Pearce and Stephen Lang.

Meanwhile, Friday brings the second season of British teen thriller series The A-List, new comedy-drama Sex/Life starring Sarah Shahi and, last but not least, The Ice Road. This disaster movie features Liam Neeson as an ice driver who leads an impossible rescue mission to save the lives of a bunch of trapped miners after a diamond mine collapses in remote Canada. Laurence Fishburne co-stars.

Catch all of these fresh movies and TV shows on Netflix this week.