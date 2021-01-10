Netflix Is Adding 18 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Netflix is adding a total of 18 new movies and TV series to its library over the next seven days. While that’s not the biggest haul of fresh additions ever, especially after everything that dropped on the platform during the first week of January, it still contains a bunch of must-see titles, including both original content and newly licensed films, that you’ll want to check out.

Monday kicks things off with hard-hitting documentary CRACK and French comedy-drama The Intouchables. On Tuesday, meanwhile, the fourth season of British series Last Tango in Halifax debuts. Wednesday then delivers a couple of titles for crime enthusiasts – 2017 thriller An Imperfect Murder (also known as The Private Life of a Modern Woman) starring Sienna Miller and Alec Baldwin and documentary Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer.

For more, check out the full list of what we can expect to arrive on Netflix this week below:

January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Intouchables (2011)

January 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

January 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

January 15

Bling Empire *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Disenchantment: Part 3 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) *NETFLIX FILM

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

Outside the Wire *NETFLIX FILM

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

The Magicians: Season 5

January 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

With nothing new going up on Thursday, Friday is the busiest day of the week as the bulk of the new additions arrive then. The haul includes Asian-American reality series The Bling Empire and the return of two of Netflix’s hit animated shows – season 4 of Carmen Sandiego and the third part of Matt Groening’s Disenchantment. Not to mention Brazilian flick Double Dad, as well as licensed titles such as three seasons of Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger, Steven Spielberg classic Hook and Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie.

The most notable release on Friday, as well as the week as a whole, though, is Outside the Wire, a sci-fi actioner starring Anthony Mackie (who also produced) and Damson Idris. Set in the near future, it follows a drone pilot who must partner with an experimental android officer to stop a global catastrophe. Finally, on Sunday, we have 2016 fantasy A Monster Calls and drama film Radium Girls.

What are you planning on watching on Netflix this upcoming week, though? Let us know in the comments section below.