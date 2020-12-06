Netflix Is Adding 19 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

It’s time to take a look at what Netflix has got coming to its library this week. Beginning on Monday, December 7th, the streaming giant is adding a haul of 19 titles, which includes a bunch of original content and a few great new licensed projects. And as you’d expect, a fair amount of it’s holiday-related.

You and your whole family can enjoy a number of festive TV specials this coming week, for instance, including Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers on Tuesday and Christmas editions of both Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love and The Big Show Show on Wednesday. Not to mention A Trash Truck Christmas on Friday.

For more, take a look at the full list of what’s due on Netflix from Monday to Friday – there are no new additions on the way next weekend – below and then scroll down for further highlights.

December 7

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

December 8

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem *Netflix Documentary

Lovestruck in the City *Netflix Original

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 *Netflix Original

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure *Netflix Family

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers *Netflix Family

Triple 9 (2016)

December 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas *Netflix Family

The Big Show Show: Christmas *Netflix Family

Rose Island *Netflix Film

The Surgeon’s Cut *Netflix Documentary

December 10

Alice is Borderland *Netflix Original

December 11

A Trash Truck Christmas *Netflix Family

Canvas *Netflix Film

Giving Voice *Netflix Documentary

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) *Netflix Original

The Prom *Netflix Film

For those who are looking for something other than Christmastime content, don’t worry – Netflix has got you covered, too, this week. On Monday, for instance, the site adds Ava, the recent thriller starring Jessica Chastain. You can then catch animated film Bobbleheads: The Movie, featuring the voices of Cher and Luke Wilson, the following day. On the TV side of things, Tuesday offers up Korean romance drama Lovestruck in the City, comedy series Mr. Inglesias and DreamWorks animation Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure.

Switching back to movies, the very same day likewise delivers action thriller Triple 9, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Casey Affleck, while Italian comedy-drama Rose Island drops on Wednesday. Friday then sees the debut of probably the most notable release of the week. The latest product of the streamer’s partnership with super producer Ryan Murphy is star-studded Broadway adaptation The Prom, featuring the likes of Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman.

Tell us, though, what do you plan on watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the usual place down below.