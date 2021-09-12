Netflix Adding 22 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Another week means another deluge of content coming to Netflix, and while nothing instantly demands your attention to the same extent as last Friday’s double-header of Lucifer Season 6 and bruising action movie Kate, there’s still plenty worth adding to your watch-list coming to the platform over the next seven days.

Irreverent docuseries Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father returns for a fifth season, and it might find a much bigger audience following the British comedian’s prominent supporting role in Disney blockbuster Jungle Cruise. Family-friendly horror Nightbooks is produced by Sam Raimi and finds Krysten Ritter on scenery-chewing form as a witch, so that’s definitely enough to generate more than a little curiosity.

There’s another 20 titles on top of that, though, and you can check them all out below.

Released September 13

Countdown: Inspiration4Mission to Space *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES)

Released September 14

A StoryBots Space Adventure *NETFLIX FAMILY

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 *NETFLIX SERIES

You vs. Wild: Out Cold *NETFLIX FAMILY

Released September 15

Nailed It!: Season 6 *NETFLIX SERIES

Nightbooks *NETFLIX FILM

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot To Handle Latino *NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Released September 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe *NETFLIX FAMILY

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya *NETFLIX FILM

Chicago Party Aunt *NETFLIX SERIES

Sex Education: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES

Squid Game *NETFLIX SERIES

The Father Who Moves Mountains *NETFLIX FILM

The Stronghold *NETFLIX FILM

Released September 19

Dark Skies

The entire nine-season run of Saved by the Bell could draw in the nostalgia crowd, while the animated feature He-Man and the Masters of the Universe arrives hot on the heels of Kevin Smith’s contentious Revelation. All four installments in the Jaws franchise will also be available from Wednesday; but let’s face it, only one of them is worth two hours of your time.

Last but not least, smash hit comedy series Sex Education returns on Friday, and with the first two seasons drawing in over 40 million viewers apiece, expect the massively popular show to crack the Top 10 in short order.