Netflix Adding 24 New Movies And Shows This Week, Including A Big Original

As we continue to make our way into June, it’s shaping up to be a bit of a less eventful month for new Netflix releases than May was. But that certainly doesn’t mean viewers have been left wanting for fresh content to sink their teeth into. Far from it, in fact.

We’ve seen some great new additions to the platform over the past few days already and this coming week looks to continue the trend. Admittedly, there’s not quite as much standout material here as we got at the start of the month, but that’s to be expected as the first of any given month is usually the best day when it comes to new drops.

Nevertheless, there’s still a lot to get excited about over the coming days and here’s what’s on the way:

Released June 8

Before I Fall

Released June 10

Curon *NETFLIX SERIES

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released June 11

Pose: Season 2

Released June 12

Da 5 Bloods *NETFLIX FILM

Dating Around: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

F is for Family: Season 4 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jo Koy: In His Elements *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Search *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Woods *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released June 13

Alexa & Katie: Part 4 *NETFLIX FAMILY

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6

Milea

Released June 14

Marcella: Season 3 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

So, there’s your lot, and like we said above, there are certainly a few titles you’ll want to keep an eye out for. Perhaps most notable is the new Netflix original Da 5 Bloods, which comes to us from Spike Lee and stars Black Panther‘s Chadwick Boseman. Plot-wise, it follows several African American Vietnam veterans who head back to Vietnam to find the remains of their fallen squad leader while also searching for a buried treasure.

Elsewhere, DC fans will be happy to see the most recent run of Legends of Tomorrow being added, while anime lovers will have more than enough to watch thanks to both Pokémon Journeys: The Series and a ton of new One Piece content.

But tell us, what are you planning to watch on Netflix this week? As always, sound off down below with your picks and stay tuned for more, as the streaming site isn’t done with new content for June just yet.