Netflix Adding Over 30 New Movies And 5 New Shows This Week

With June just around the corner now, there’s a good chance that, depending on where you live, you’ll be looking to stay indoors to avoid the heat, humidity and, worst of all, summer insects. And if you’re looking to cool off from the comfort and safety of your living room couch, you’ll be glad to hear that Netflix is planning to add a handful of standout movies and TV shows to their catalog that are sure to keep you busy for some time to come.

We’ll paste a full list of all the content down below, but we thought we’d highlight a few of our favorites, just in case you were trying to decide what to prioritize when it comes to binge-watching.

Cape Fear – While it’s usually passed over in favor of Martin Scorsese’s more popular works like Goodfellas and The Departed, this early 90s psychological thriller is a must-watch in its own right, thanks to solid performances from Robert De Niro and Gregory Peck.

Silence of the Lambs – Speaking of 90s classics, anyone who hasn’t checked this one out should stop whatever they’re doing and watch it right now. It’s one of only three movies to win the Oscar for Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress and Screenplay and is one of the finest horror films around. Even to this day.

V for Vendetta – With political tension at an all-time high, a slick action movie about a masked anarchist attempting to overthrow a white supremacist, totalitarian government might just be the film we need right now. It’s also superbly entertaining.

For more, here’s the full list of films and shows being added to Netflix from June 1st – June 7th

Released June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

Released June 2

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season *Netflix Original

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue *Netflix Family

Released June 3

Lady Bird

Killing Gunther

Spelling the Dream *Netflix Documentary

Released June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga *Netflix Anime

Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? *Netflix Original

Released June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 *Netflix Original

Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai *Netflix Film

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime *Netflix Film

Queer Eye: Season 5 *Netflix Original

Released June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

Released June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 *Netflix Original (New Episodes Weekly)

With plenty to watch in the coming days, we’re curious, which movie or TV show are you going to check out first? Be sure to let us know in the comments below!