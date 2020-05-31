Netflix Adding Over 30 New Movies And 5 New Shows This Week
With June just around the corner now, there’s a good chance that, depending on where you live, you’ll be looking to stay indoors to avoid the heat, humidity and, worst of all, summer insects. And if you’re looking to cool off from the comfort and safety of your living room couch, you’ll be glad to hear that Netflix is planning to add a handful of standout movies and TV shows to their catalog that are sure to keep you busy for some time to come.
We’ll paste a full list of all the content down below, but we thought we’d highlight a few of our favorites, just in case you were trying to decide what to prioritize when it comes to binge-watching.
Cape Fear – While it’s usually passed over in favor of Martin Scorsese’s more popular works like Goodfellas and The Departed, this early 90s psychological thriller is a must-watch in its own right, thanks to solid performances from Robert De Niro and Gregory Peck.
Silence of the Lambs – Speaking of 90s classics, anyone who hasn’t checked this one out should stop whatever they’re doing and watch it right now. It’s one of only three movies to win the Oscar for Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress and Screenplay and is one of the finest horror films around. Even to this day.
V for Vendetta – With political tension at an all-time high, a slick action movie about a masked anarchist attempting to overthrow a white supremacist, totalitarian government might just be the film we need right now. It’s also superbly entertaining.
For more, here’s the full list of films and shows being added to Netflix from June 1st – June 7th
Released June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
Released June 2
Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season *Netflix Original
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue *Netflix Family
Released June 3
Lady Bird
Killing Gunther
Spelling the Dream *Netflix Documentary
Released June 4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga *Netflix Anime
Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? *Netflix Original
Released June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 *Netflix Original
Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai *Netflix Film
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime *Netflix Film
Queer Eye: Season 5 *Netflix Original
Released June 6
Queen of the South: Season 4
Released June 7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 *Netflix Original (New Episodes Weekly)
With plenty to watch in the coming days, we’re curious, which movie or TV show are you going to check out first? Be sure to let us know in the comments below!
Source: Decider
