Netflix Is Adding 81 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

How does Netflix determine which titles leave and which enter its dauntingly large library? Do they carefully analyze viewing statistics and find content that caters to our interests? Or do they simply throw an immense amount of content at the wall and watch what sticks?

The answer is probably a mix of both. Like most entertainment companies, Netflix knows full well the potential of mathematics, but it also respects the creative spirit. As such, some new additions may have been carefully chosen, and others not. In any case, here’s an overview of the 81 new movies and TV shows headed to the platform this coming week.

Let’s begin with the basics. One of the most inoffensive yet well-crafted Hollywood films arriving is Donnie Brasco. Produced in 1997, it stars now-legendary actor Johnny Depp in one of his first lead roles ever, and tells the story of an undercover cop who finds himself relating more to the mob guys he spies on than the police he works for. A familiar story that’s been cleverly executed, it’s worth the watch.

Up next we’ve got the excellent Kingdom. A Game of Thrones-inspired fantasy epic, this Korean drama adds in even greater amounts of magic and mystery to make for an experience that’s nail-bitingly thrilling, to say the least. Though the first two seasons have been available to subscribers for quite some time, the hotly-anticipated third season will be joining them next week.

Elsewhere, there are some great biopics and one that we’re particularly excited about is Frida, a 2002 film which tells the story of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. One of the most renowned painters in modern history and a pivotal figure in the international feminist movement, Kahlo’s art was as intriguing as her life and person.

But that’s only scratching the surface, and below, you can find the entire list of what’s on the way this week:

Coming to Netflix on June 29th

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Coming to Netflix on June 30th

Adu (2020)

BNA (Season 1) N

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (2020) N

Homemade (2020) N

The Mirror Boy (2011)

Coming to Netflix on July 1st

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

Anne Frank – Parallel Stories (2019)

A Thousand Words (2012)

A Touch of Green (Season 1)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Airplane! (1980)

Ali (2001)

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season Two) N

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin (Season 1)

Cloud Atlas (2012)

David Foster: Off the Record (2019)

Deadwind (Season 2) N

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Delta Farce (2007)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Frida (2002)

Heist (AKA Bus 657) (2015)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Killing Hasselhoff (2017)

Kingdom (Seasons 1-3)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Mean Streets (1973)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Patriots Day (2016)

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot (1998)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Resgate

RIDE ON TIME (Season 1)

Say I Do: Surprise Weddings (Season 1) N

Schindler’s List (1993)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Spaceballs (1987)

Splice (2009)

Stardust (2007)

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch (2011)

Swordfish (2001)

The Art of War (2000)

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

The F**k-It List (2020)

The Firm

The Governor (Season 1)

The Karate Kid Trilogy

The Town (2010)

The Witches (1990)

This Christmas (2007)

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro (Season 1)

Under the Riccione Sun (2020) N

Unsolved Mysteries (Season 15) N

Winchester (2018)

Coming to Netflix on July 2nd

Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester (2020)

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2020) N

Warrior Nun (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 3rd

Cable Girls (Season 5B) N

Desperados (2020) N

JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) N

Southern Survival (Season 1) N

Sugar Rush (2019)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) N

The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (2019)

Coming to Netflix on July 4th

Hook (Season 1) – Weekly K-drama series starts on Netflix

Penalty (2019) – Indian sports movie

Coming to Netflix on July 5th

ONLY (2019) – A mysterious virus emerges that’s lethal to the world’s female population.

The Underclass (Season 1) – Weekly K-drama high school drama.

So, there you have it. Everything headed to Netflix this week. But tell us, what do you plan on watching? As always, let us know down below.