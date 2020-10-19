Netflix Is Adding A Few New Halloween Highlights This Week

We’re getting ever closer to All Hallow’s Eve, and Netflix is keeping up the spooky season by delivering more Halloween highlights as the weeks go by. So far this month, we’ve already been treated to the likes of Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween, comedy-horror Vampires vs. the Bronx and smash hit sequel series The Haunting of Bly Manor. And this week brings even more creepy content to keep us chilled.

In total, there are four Halloween highlights hitting Netflix over the next few days – three original movies and one TV show. Here’s a handy list for you to check out, ranking the titles in chronological order by date of release:

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2)

Rebecca (2020)

Cadaver (2020)

Over the Moon (2020)

The next batch of episodes of Unsolved Mysteries, Netflix’s revival of the classic mystery documentary series which kicked off earlier this year, lands on Monday, October 19th. Then, on Thursday the 22nd, Norwegian horror Cadaver debuts. Set in the starving aftermath of a nuclear disaster, it follows a family who attend a charity feast at a swanky hotel, only for things to take a dark turn when the guests start going missing.

Kids or family audiences, meanwhile, will want to check out Over the Moon on Friday. While not strictly creepy, there’s an otherworldly element to this one that makes it sort of seasonal. For those unfamiliar, the animated musical follows a girl who invents a rocket ship so that she can travel to the moon to meet a mystical luna goddess. It stars an all-Asian cast of A-listers including Ken Jeong, Margaret Cho, Sandra Oh and John Cho.

The highlight of these four, though, probably has to be Netflix’s much hyped Rebecca, dropping on Wednesday. The latest movie adaptation of the classic novel, famously filmed by Alfred Hitchcock in 1940, it stars Lily James as a woman who moves into her new husband’s (Armie Hammer) gothic mansion and finds herself in the shadow of the memory of his first wife, the eponymous Rebecca.

Tell us, though, which of these titles will you be watching on Netflix this week? Have your say in the comments section below.