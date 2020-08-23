Netflix Is Adding 19 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

It’s time to look ahead at what Netflix will be delivering over the following week, and it’s another hefty haul coming up across the next seven days. Interestingly, there aren’t many recognizable films and TV shows in this batch, making it more of a showcase of foreign cinema and television and underrated or unseen gems.

Without further ado, though, take a look below at the full list of what’s being added to the streaming site’s library from Monday, August 24th to Sunday, August 30th:

August 25th

Emily’s Wonder Lab (Season 1) N – Kids educational series hosted by Emily Calandrelli.

– Kids educational series hosted by Emily Calandrelli. Trinkets (Season 2) N – Final season of the teen drama.

August 26th

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – Korean drama series about a pianist who moves to a small town to find new love.

– Korean drama series about a pianist who moves to a small town to find new love. Lingua Franca (2019) – An undocumented transwoman tries to obtain a green card by falling for an elderly woman’s grandson.

– An undocumented transwoman tries to obtain a green card by falling for an elderly woman’s grandson. La venganza de Analía / Ana’s Revenge (Season 1) N – Spanish telenova.

– Spanish telenova. Million Dollar Beach House (Season 1) N – Reality competition series with agents competing against each other.

– Reality competition series with agents competing against each other. Rising Phoenix (2020) N – British documentary looking into the Paralympic Games.

– British documentary looking into the Paralympic Games. The Mother’s Killer (Season 1) N – Colombian Soap opera about a political strategist who looks into the death of her Mom.

August 27th

Aggretsuko (Season 3) N – Anime series about a raging panda.

– Anime series about a raging panda. Night Comes On (2018) – Drama following a girl released from juvenile detention just before her 18th birthday.

– Drama following a girl released from juvenile detention just before her 18th birthday. The Bridge Curse (2020) – Taiwanese horror.

– Taiwanese horror. The Frozen Ground (2013) – Nicolas Cage features in this crime thriller about an Alaska State Trooper partnering up with a young woman to catch a serial killer.

August 28th

All Together Now (Season 1) N – Teen drama based on Sorta Like a Rock Star about a teen who is homeless and living on a bus.

– Teen drama based on Sorta Like a Rock Star about a teen who is homeless and living on a bus. Cobra Kai (Seasons 1 & 2) – The series companion to The Karate Kid movies that originally aired on YouTube Premium.

– The series companion to The Karate Kid movies that originally aired on YouTube Premium. I AM A KILLER: Released (Season 1) N – Follow-up docuseries to the I AM A KILLER series.

– Follow-up docuseries to the I AM A KILLER series. Masaba Masaba (Season 1) N – Real-life Mom and daughter play fictionalized versions of themselves.

– Real-life Mom and daughter play fictionalized versions of themselves. Santana (2020) – South African action movie.

– South African action movie. Unknown Origins (2020) N – New Spanish-Argentinian crime feature film directed by David Galán Galindo

August 30th

Blaze (2018) – Biopic “A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement.”

Many of the new additions due this week are Netflix originals. Monday, for instance, brings educational series Emily’s Wonder Lab and Trinkets, the second and final season of the teen drama. Other highlights dropping throughout the week include Paralympic Games documentary Rising Phoenix, follow-up crime series I AM A KILLER: Released and Spanish-Argentinian crime film Unknown Origins.

There’s also a lot of great non-original content, too, though. Tuesday brings Lingua Franca, as directed, written, produced by and starring Filipino trans filmmaker Isabel Sandoval, while the next day adds 2013’s The Frozen Ground, starring Nicolas Cage, and Taiwanese horror The Bridge Curse. Friday, meanwhile, sees both seasons to date of Cobra Kai. Originally streamed on YouTube Red, the Karate Kid spinoff has been picked up by Netflix for its upcoming third season.

