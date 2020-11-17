Netflix Added 6 New Movies And TV Shows Today

Netflix is adding six new titles this Tuesday, November 17th. It’s not one of the busiest days for the streamer ever, but there’s still these half-dozen fresh movies and TV shows coming our way. Among them is a new comedy special, family-friendly animation and an Oscar-nominated drama film.

There are four movies new on Netflix today. Ainu Mosir is a Japanese coming-of-age drama about a 14-year-old boy who travels to a forest believed by his people to be a path to the dead – hoping to reunite with his deceased father. 2017 documentary Whose Streets?, which is even more timely now, is an unflinching look at how the people of Ferguson, Missouri reacted following the murder of black teen Mike Brown by a white police officer.

2016’s Loving, meanwhile, is a romantic drama based on real events, starring Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton as a interracial couple whose arrest in 1960s Virginia led to a historic Supreme Court decision to overturn state laws prohibiting interracial marriage in 1967. Last but not least, Kevin Hart’s latest special, Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given, debuts today, with the famed comedian tackling contemporary topics like COVID, quarantining and Zoom.

Here’s the full list of everything new on Netflix today:

Movies

Ainu Mosir (2020)

Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given (2020) Netflix Original

Loving (2016)

Whose Streets? (2017)

TV Series

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 4) Netflix Original

We Are the Champions (Season 1) Netflix Original

Alongside those four films, two new TV series drop this Tuesday, as well. These are the fourth season of The Boss Baby: Back in Business, the small-screen spinoff of the hit DreamWorks animated movie released in 2017 – remember, a sequel is coming in 2021. And don’t miss We are the Champions, a new show which travels around the world to find the craziest, funniest and most fascinating global competitions.

What are you going to be watching on Netflix today from this list? Let us know in the comments.