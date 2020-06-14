Netflix Is Adding Over 30 New Movies And TV Shows This Week
With a new week beginning, Netflix has a ton of new content arriving to stream. The following few days will see a bunch of original movies and TV series hit the site, as well as a few underrated films from the past decade or so that you should definitely check out. Whether you’ve got a hankering for horror, comedy, drama or documentaries, Netflix should have you covered.
Here’s a full list of everything coming to the service in the U.S. from Monday June 15th to Sunday June 21t:
Released June 15
Underdogs (2013)
Borgen: Seasons 1-3
Last Flight to Abuja (2012)
The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story (2019)
Wira (2019)
Released June 16
Coronavirus Explained: Episode 2 *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Baby Mama (2008)
Charlie St. Cloud (2010
The Darkness (2016)
Frost/Nixon (2008)
Released June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (2018)
Hope Ranch (2020)
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Released June 18
A Whisker Away *NETFLIX ANIME
The Order: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Alexandria… Why (1979)
Alexandria: Again and Forever (1989)
Lola Igna (2019)
One Take* NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Return of the Prodigal Son (1976)
Stray Bullet (2010)
The Blazing Sun (1954)
The Emigrant (1994)
Released June 19
Babies: Part 2 *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Disclosure *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Elevator Baby (2019)
Father Soldier Son *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Feel the Beat *NETFLIX FILM
Floor Is Lava *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lost Bullet *NETFLIX FILM
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One-Way To Tomorrow *NETFLIX FILM
The Politician: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rhyme Time Town *NETFLIX FAMILY
Wasp Network *NETFLIX FILM
Released June 20
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (Season 1) N
Released June 21
Goldie (2019)
Woodshock (2017)
Crime drama fans will want to check out acclaimed Scandinavian noir series Borgen, which arrives in its entirety on Netflix this Monday. Meanwhile, a bunch of movies land on Tuesday, including Tina Fey/Amy Poehler comedy Baby Mama, Zac Efron romance Charlie St. Cloud, biopic Frost/Nixon and 2016 horror The Darkness, starring Kevin Bacon as the father of a family who travel to the Grand Canyon and bring back an evil supernatural force.
Wednesday, meanwhile, brings quirky comedy movie An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, starring Aubrey Plaza and Jemaine Clement, family drama Hope Ranch and the second season of comedy series Mr. Inglesias. Thursday then sees the addition of a number of classic Egyptian/Arabian films, not to mention anime movie One Take and the second season of teen horror-fantasy show The Order.
And just before the weekend, Friday delivers a bumper crop of original Netflix content, ranging from family movies to children’s series to foreign films to documentaries. The most notable addition is probably the sophomore run of comedy-drama series The Politician, from American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy.
But tell us, what will you be streaming this week? As always, let us know down below.
Source: What's On Netflix
