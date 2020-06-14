Netflix Is Adding Over 30 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

With a new week beginning, Netflix has a ton of new content arriving to stream. The following few days will see a bunch of original movies and TV series hit the site, as well as a few underrated films from the past decade or so that you should definitely check out. Whether you’ve got a hankering for horror, comedy, drama or documentaries, Netflix should have you covered.

Here’s a full list of everything coming to the service in the U.S. from Monday June 15th to Sunday June 21t:

Released June 15 Underdogs (2013)

Borgen: Seasons 1-3

Last Flight to Abuja (2012)

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story (2019)

Wira (2019) Released June 16

Coronavirus Explained: Episode 2 *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Baby Mama (2008)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010

The Darkness (2016)

Frost/Nixon (2008) Released June 17 An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (2018)

Hope Ranch (2020)

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL Released June 18 A Whisker Away *NETFLIX ANIME

The Order: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Alexandria… Why (1979)

Alexandria: Again and Forever (1989)

Lola Igna (2019)

One Take* NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Return of the Prodigal Son (1976)

Stray Bullet (2010)

The Blazing Sun (1954)

The Emigrant (1994) Released June 19 Babies: Part 2 *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Disclosure *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Elevator Baby (2019)

Father Soldier Son *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Feel the Beat *NETFLIX FILM

Floor Is Lava *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lost Bullet *NETFLIX FILM

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One-Way To Tomorrow *NETFLIX FILM

The Politician: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rhyme Time Town *NETFLIX FAMILY

Wasp Network *NETFLIX FILM Released June 20 It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (Season 1) N Released June 21 Goldie (2019)

Woodshock (2017)

Crime drama fans will want to check out acclaimed Scandinavian noir series Borgen, which arrives in its entirety on Netflix this Monday. Meanwhile, a bunch of movies land on Tuesday, including Tina Fey/Amy Poehler comedy Baby Mama, Zac Efron romance Charlie St. Cloud, biopic Frost/Nixon and 2016 horror The Darkness, starring Kevin Bacon as the father of a family who travel to the Grand Canyon and bring back an evil supernatural force.

Wednesday, meanwhile, brings quirky comedy movie An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, starring Aubrey Plaza and Jemaine Clement, family drama Hope Ranch and the second season of comedy series Mr. Inglesias. Thursday then sees the addition of a number of classic Egyptian/Arabian films, not to mention anime movie One Take and the second season of teen horror-fantasy show The Order.

And just before the weekend, Friday delivers a bumper crop of original Netflix content, ranging from family movies to children’s series to foreign films to documentaries. The most notable addition is probably the sophomore run of comedy-drama series The Politician, from American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy.

But tell us, what will you be streaming this week? As always, let us know down below.