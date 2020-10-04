Netflix Is Adding 12 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

As we head into the first full week of October, Netflix is starting to crank up its Halloween celebrations. This past Friday saw the debut of the first of 2020’s major “Netflix and Chills” titles, for instance, with the coming week delivering even more. Though the streaming service isn’t adding anything new on Monday, Thursday or the weekend, there’s still much to enjoy headed our way on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

See below for the full list of what’s coming to Netflix this week:

Released October 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero *NETFLIX FAMILY

Walk Away from Love

Released October 7

Hubie Halloween *NETFLIX FILM

To the Lake *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released October 9

Deaf U *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio *NETFLIX FAMILY

Ginny Weds Sunny *NETFLIX FILM

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Forty-Year-Old Version *NETFLIX FILM

The Haunting of Bly Manor *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In terms of Halloween content, things start pretty tame on Tuesday, with the release of a special of children’s animated series StarBeam. They get a lot more interesting on Wednesday, though, with two big titles arriving. There’s Russian post-apocalyptic horror To the Lake and Adam Sandler’s latest, Hubie Halloween. As his next project after the critically acclaimed Uncut Gems, it’s getting a lot of attention, even though it’s obviously a very different kind of movie.

Hubie Halloween is one of the biggest holiday-themed releases coming to Netflix this month, of course, but perhaps even more exciting is The Haunting of Bly Manor, which arrives on October 9th, delivering what promises to be another round of terror from the people who brought you 2018’s smash hit series The Haunting of Hill House. An adaptation of classic Victorian ghost story The Turn of the Screw, you can’t get better October entertainment than this.

Of course, there’s a lot more going up over the next few days apart from Halloween content, and on Friday, you can catch the second season of animated kids spinoff show Fast & Furious Spy Racers and docuseries Deaf U.

Tell us, though, what are you planning on watching on Netflix this week? Have your say in the comments section down below.