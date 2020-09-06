Netflix Is Adding Over 20 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

As we head into the second week of September, let’s take a look at everything that’s coming to Netflix over the next seven days. This month is packed full of original movies and TV shows, and this next batch of content is no different. There are new anime series, documentaries, foreign films and even a sequel to one of the streaming giant’s most successful horrors.

On Monday, September 7th, there are four new titles being added. Among them are My Octopus Teacher, following a filmmaker who forms an unusual bond with an octopus, Korean teen drama Record of Youth and US school system documentary Waiting for Superman. The highlight of Monday’s haul, though, has to be 2016 sci-fi movie Midnight Special, starring Michael Shannon, Kirsten Dunst and Adam Driver.

Tuesday’s only new addition, meanwhile, is season 2 of superhero animated series StarBeam. Wednesday is a much bigger day, however, with a few notable releases being Spanish romcom So Much Love to Give, documentary The Social Dilemma and controversial new movie Cuties, which has caused a big stir online ahead of its arrival.

Here’s the full list of everything hitting Netflix this week:

Released September 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher *Netflix Documentary

Record of Youth *Netflix Original

Waiting for ‘Superman’

Released September 8

StarBeam: Season 2 *Netflix Family

Released September 9

Corazón Loco/So Much Love to Give *Netflix Film

Get Organized with The Home Edit *Netflix Original

La Línea: Shadow of Narco *Netflix Documentary

Mignonnes/Cuties *Netflix Film

The Social Dilemma *Netflix Documentary

Released September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen *Netflix Film

The Gift: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles *Netflix Anime

Julie and the Phantoms *Netflix Family

Released September 11

The Duchess *Netflix Original

Family Business: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United *Netflix Family

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 *Netflix Family

Se busca papá/Dad Wanted *Netflix Film

Thursday brings even more unmissable movies and TV shows, including season 2 of Turkish drama The Gift, brand new musical teen drama Julie and the Phantoms and The Babysitter: Killer Queen. the horror-comedy sequel to the 2017 original. Samara Weaving isn’t back as the villain this time, but practically everyone else is, as Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell and Judah Lewis, as long-suffering teen and would-be satanic sacrifice Cole, all return.

Friday, meanwhile, delivers new sitcom The Duchess, Dreamworks favorite How to Train Your Dragon 2 and the second part of Pokemon Journeys. But tell us, what do you plan on catching on Netflix this coming week? As always, let us know down below.