Everything New On Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ And More This Weekend

It’s finally the weekend and that means it’s time to begin binge-watching tons of great content on your streaming service of choice. Thankfully, there’s lots of fresh movies and TV shows coming to all the major streaming platforms both today and over the next few days as well.

Be it Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon, Hulu, HBO, Showtime or Starz, there’s much to choose from and while perhaps not as meaty a selection as previous weekends, almost everyone should be able to find at least one or two titles that interest them here.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in, beginning with the biggest streaming site of them all…

Netflix

June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai — NETFLIX FILM

Hannibal: Season 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime — NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

June 7

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Disney+

June 5

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)

America’s Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)

Secrets of Wild India (S1)

The Greeks (s1)

Weird but True! (S1-2)

Wild Hawaii (S1)

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Be Our Chef – Season Finale “The Spectacular”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Visualization”

Disney Family Sundays – “101 Dalmations: Onesie”

One Day at Disney – “George Montano: Plasterer”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”

Disney Insider – “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”

Hulu

June 5

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Shirley (2020)

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

June 6

The Appearance (2018)

June 7

Where’s Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (Dreamworks)

Amazon Prime Video

June 5

Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava – Amazon Original special

June 7

Equilibrium

Early Designs For The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda Look Horrifying 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

HBO Max, Showtime & Starz

June 5

Betty – Season Finale (HBO)

Frankie (Starz)

June 6

Ad Astra (HBO)

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)

Official Secrets – Premiere (Showtime)

June 7

I May Destroy You – Series Premiere (HBO)

I Know This Much Is True – New Episode (HBO)

Insecure – New Episode (HBO)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – New Episode (HBO)

Billions – New Episode (Showtime)

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels – New Episode (Showtime)

Hightown – New Episode (Starz)

And there you have it, a healthy and diverse range of content to dig into this weekend. But let’s point out the highlights on each platform in case you’re having trouble choosing what to check out first.

Over on Netflix, new original movie The Last Days of American Crime is getting some good buzz, with subscribers enjoying the crime thriller, while those eager for a new TV show to devour can’t go wrong with all three seasons of Hannibal. Whether you already caught it while it was on the air and plan to rewatch it or have never seen it before, you’re in for a treat.

When it comes to Disney+, you’ve got another episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian to enjoy, while Hulu’s big new release is Shirley, starring Elisabeth Moss as “a famous horror writer finds inspiration for her next book after she and her husband take in a young couple.”

Unfortunately, Amazon Prime is pretty dry this weekend, but 2002’s Equilibrium is a neat little sci-fi thriller that’s often under-appreciated and is set in “an oppressive future where all forms of feeling are illegal.” It’s one of Christian Bale’s less talked about films but will definitely keep you entertained. And finally, HBO Max has a whole slew of new content, with our top pick being Brad Pitt’s Ad Astra, which touched down last year to fairly decent reviews.

What will you be streaming this weekend, though? As always, feel free to drop a comment in the usual place and let us know.