Netflix Has 63 Original Movies/TV Shows Coming In September

The streaming war is an epic battle that will rage on for years to come, funded by some of the richest corporations on the planet and being fought solely from the comfort of couches around the world. With the competition only continuing to heat up and new platforms either debuting or being announced on an increasingly regular basis, eventually only those with enough disposable income will be able to experience the full range of over-the-top content on offer.

Having led the charge since the very beginning, it seems very unlikely that anyone will be able to dislodge Netflix as the market leaders seeing as they currently have over 100 million more subscribers than their closes competitors at Amazon Prime. That being said, with Disney Plus boasting some of the biggest brands in the industry and making new Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe shows a priority, along with HBO Max’s focus on their expanded DC universe, there’s plenty of room for exponential growth.

Netflix have made their intentions clear that they intend to win the streaming wars in the most straightforward fashion, by simply releasing bigger and better content than anyone else. It seems easy enough on paper, especially when you consider that their summer has been characterized by wave after wave of in-house smash hits and many of the other platforms are still building up their libraries.

September sees Netflix releasing a massive amount of original projects that covers everything from movies and TV shows to documentaries and stand-up specials, and you can check out the full list below.

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage: Episode 12

GIMS: On the Record

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones

La Partita/The MatchBad Boy Billionaires: India

Chef’s Table: BBQ

Freaks: You’re One of Us

Alfonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre

Love, Guaranteed

Young Wallander

Away

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2

My Octopus Teacher

Record of Youth

StarBeam: Season 2

Corazón Loco/So Much Love to Give

Get Organized with The Home Edit

La Línea: Shadow of Narco

Mignonnes/Cuties

The Social Dilemma

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

The Gift: Season 2

The Idhun Chronicles

Julie and the Phantoms

The Duchess

Family Business: Season 2

Pets United

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2

Se busca papá/Dad Wanted

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

Izzy’s Koala World

Michael McIntyre: Showman

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2

Baby: Season 3

Challenger: The Final Flight

The Devil All the Time

MeatEater: Season 9

The Paramedic

Signs: Season 2

Sing On!

Dragon’s Dogma

The Last Word

American Barbecue Showdown

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Ratched

A Love Song for Latasha

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook

Mighty Express

Enola Holmes

The Chef Show: Season 2

A Perfect Crime

Country-Ish

The School Nurse Files

Sneakerheads

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Welcome to Sudden Death

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Admittedly, not a lot of those titles seem to have the potential to dominate the Top 10 most-watched list for weeks on end, but Netflix are still offering up another sizeable helping in the never-ending multimedia buffet to occupy their subscribers over the next month.