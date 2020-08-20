Netflix Has 63 Original Movies/TV Shows Coming In September
The streaming war is an epic battle that will rage on for years to come, funded by some of the richest corporations on the planet and being fought solely from the comfort of couches around the world. With the competition only continuing to heat up and new platforms either debuting or being announced on an increasingly regular basis, eventually only those with enough disposable income will be able to experience the full range of over-the-top content on offer.
Having led the charge since the very beginning, it seems very unlikely that anyone will be able to dislodge Netflix as the market leaders seeing as they currently have over 100 million more subscribers than their closes competitors at Amazon Prime. That being said, with Disney Plus boasting some of the biggest brands in the industry and making new Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe shows a priority, along with HBO Max’s focus on their expanded DC universe, there’s plenty of room for exponential growth.
Netflix have made their intentions clear that they intend to win the streaming wars in the most straightforward fashion, by simply releasing bigger and better content than anyone else. It seems easy enough on paper, especially when you consider that their summer has been characterized by wave after wave of in-house smash hits and many of the other platforms are still building up their libraries.
September sees Netflix releasing a massive amount of original projects that covers everything from movies and TV shows to documentaries and stand-up specials, and you can check out the full list below.
- ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage: Episode 12
- GIMS: On the Record
- Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
- The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
- Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones
- La Partita/The MatchBad Boy Billionaires: India
- Chef’s Table: BBQ
- Freaks: You’re One of Us
- Alfonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre
- Love, Guaranteed
- Young Wallander
- Away
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2
- My Octopus Teacher
- Record of Youth
- StarBeam: Season 2
- Corazón Loco/So Much Love to Give
- Get Organized with The Home Edit
- La Línea: Shadow of Narco
- Mignonnes/Cuties
- The Social Dilemma
- The Babysitter: Killer Queen
- The Gift: Season 2
- The Idhun Chronicles
- Julie and the Phantoms
- The Duchess
- Family Business: Season 2
- Pets United
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2
- Se busca papá/Dad Wanted
- Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
- Izzy’s Koala World
- Michael McIntyre: Showman
- Taco Chronicles: Volume 2
- Baby: Season 3
- Challenger: The Final Flight
- The Devil All the Time
- MeatEater: Season 9
- The Paramedic
- Signs: Season 2
- Sing On!
- Dragon’s Dogma
- The Last Word
- American Barbecue Showdown
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
- Ratched
- A Love Song for Latasha
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4
- Kiss the Ground
- The Playbook
- Mighty Express
- Enola Holmes
- The Chef Show: Season 2
- A Perfect Crime
- Country-Ish
- The School Nurse Files
- Sneakerheads
- Whose Vote Counts, Explained
- Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
- Welcome to Sudden Death
- American Murder: The Family Next Door
Admittedly, not a lot of those titles seem to have the potential to dominate the Top 10 most-watched list for weeks on end, but Netflix are still offering up another sizeable helping in the never-ending multimedia buffet to occupy their subscribers over the next month.
