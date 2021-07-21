Netflix Announces Over 90 New Movies/TV Shows For August

Netflix has a ton of fresh content coming in August. As we head towards the end of July, the streaming giant has released its complete list of new arrivals for next month, and it promises much to enjoy for subscribers no matter what their tastes. As always, there’s a lot of great newly licensed materials dropping throughout the month, but the highlights are the many original titles coming our way over the next few weeks.

August 1st delivers a range of old favorites, including iconic movies like Catch Me If You Can, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Inception. Not to mention the complete runs of two classic TV shows – all seven seasons of Tina Fey comedy 30 Rock and all five of beloved teen drama Friday Night Lights.

Moving on to the originals on their way, August 11th brings The Kissing Booth 3, the final chapter in the teen romcom trilogy starring Joey King. The latest season of animated spinoff series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers drops on August 13th. Jumping forward a week, August 20th is a busy day for the platform as it sees two major releases debut. First, there’s comedy The Chair, starring Sandra Oh, which comes from Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. Secondly, Jason Momoa action thriller Sweet Girl also arrives.

August 23rd then offers The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The first spinoff of The Witcher TV series, this anime is a prequel story that follows Geralt’s mentor and fellow Witcher Vesemir (Theo James) in his younger days. Meanwhile, another teen romcom lands on August 27th. He’s All That is a gender-flipped remake of 1999’s She’s All That. Rae stars as a popular girl who accepts a challenge to turn the least popular boy in school into the prom king.

Jason Momoa's On The Run In New Photos From Netflix Action Movie 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix over the course of August.

August 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

August 3

Pray Away — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — NETFLIX SERIES

August 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Control Z: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Cooking With Paris — NETFLIX SERIES

August 6

Hit & Run — NETFLIX SERIES

Navarasa — NETFLIX SERIES

The Swarm — NETFLIX FILM

Vivo — NETFLIX FILM

August 8

Quartet

August 9

SHAMAN KING — NETFLIX ANIME

August 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 11

Bake Squad — NETFLIX SERIES

The Kissing Booth 3 — NETFLIX FILM

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 12

AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX SERIES

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — NETFLIX ANIME

August 13

Beckett — NETFLIX FILM

Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX SERIES

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific — NETFLIX FAMILY

Gone for Good — NETFLIX SERIES

The Kingdom — NETFLIX SERIES

Valeria: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

August 15

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

August 16

Walk of Shame

August 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 18

The Defeated — NETFLIX SERIES

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Out of my league — NETFLIX FILM

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM

August 19

Like Crazy

August 20

The Chair — NETFLIX SERIES

Everything Will Be Fine — NETFLIX SERIES

The Loud House Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM

August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — NETFLIX ANIME

August 24

Oggy Oggy — NETFLIX FAMILY

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Clickbait — NETFLIX SERIES

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Motel Makeover — NETFLIX SERIES

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes — NETFLIX SERIES

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — NETFLIX SERIES

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

August 26

EDENS ZERO — NETFLIX ANIME

Family Reunion: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

August 27

He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM

I Heart Arlo — NETFLIX FAMILY

Titletown High — NETFLIX SERIES

August 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES

August 31

Sparking Joy — NETFLIX SERIES

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties – — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Don’t miss our pick of the highlights and much more on Netflix next month.