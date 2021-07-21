Netflix Announces Over 90 New Movies/TV Shows For August
Netflix has a ton of fresh content coming in August. As we head towards the end of July, the streaming giant has released its complete list of new arrivals for next month, and it promises much to enjoy for subscribers no matter what their tastes. As always, there’s a lot of great newly licensed materials dropping throughout the month, but the highlights are the many original titles coming our way over the next few weeks.
August 1st delivers a range of old favorites, including iconic movies like Catch Me If You Can, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Inception. Not to mention the complete runs of two classic TV shows – all seven seasons of Tina Fey comedy 30 Rock and all five of beloved teen drama Friday Night Lights.
Moving on to the originals on their way, August 11th brings The Kissing Booth 3, the final chapter in the teen romcom trilogy starring Joey King. The latest season of animated spinoff series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers drops on August 13th. Jumping forward a week, August 20th is a busy day for the platform as it sees two major releases debut. First, there’s comedy The Chair, starring Sandra Oh, which comes from Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. Secondly, Jason Momoa action thriller Sweet Girl also arrives.
August 23rd then offers The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The first spinoff of The Witcher TV series, this anime is a prequel story that follows Geralt’s mentor and fellow Witcher Vesemir (Theo James) in his younger days. Meanwhile, another teen romcom lands on August 27th. He’s All That is a gender-flipped remake of 1999’s She’s All That. Rae stars as a popular girl who accepts a challenge to turn the least popular boy in school into the prom king.
Here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix over the course of August.
August 1
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
August 3
Pray Away — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — NETFLIX SERIES
August 4
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Control Z: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Cooking With Paris — NETFLIX SERIES
August 6
Hit & Run — NETFLIX SERIES
Navarasa — NETFLIX SERIES
The Swarm — NETFLIX FILM
Vivo — NETFLIX FILM
August 8
Quartet
August 9
SHAMAN KING — NETFLIX ANIME
August 10
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 11
Bake Squad — NETFLIX SERIES
The Kissing Booth 3 — NETFLIX FILM
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 12
AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX SERIES
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — NETFLIX ANIME
August 13
Beckett — NETFLIX FILM
Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX SERIES
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific — NETFLIX FAMILY
Gone for Good — NETFLIX SERIES
The Kingdom — NETFLIX SERIES
Valeria: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
August 15
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
August 16
Walk of Shame
August 17
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 18
The Defeated — NETFLIX SERIES
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Out of my league — NETFLIX FILM
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM
August 19
Like Crazy
August 20
The Chair — NETFLIX SERIES
Everything Will Be Fine — NETFLIX SERIES
The Loud House Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM
August 23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — NETFLIX ANIME
August 24
Oggy Oggy — NETFLIX FAMILY
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Clickbait — NETFLIX SERIES
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Motel Makeover — NETFLIX SERIES
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes — NETFLIX SERIES
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — NETFLIX SERIES
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
August 26
EDENS ZERO — NETFLIX ANIME
Family Reunion: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
August 27
He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM
I Heart Arlo — NETFLIX FAMILY
Titletown High — NETFLIX SERIES
August 28
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES
August 31
Sparking Joy — NETFLIX SERIES
UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties – — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Don’t miss our pick of the highlights and much more on Netflix next month.
