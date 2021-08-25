Netflix Announces TUDUM Fan Event, Will Showcase Popular And Upcoming Titles

It looks like it’s almost time to hide behind your couch and prepare for the AI uprising, because Netflix has finally become self-aware. The company has just announced a new global fan event that they’ve called TUDUM, in honor of the iconic intro sound we’ve all made plenty of times by ourselves when a movie or TV show starts, hoping that nobody else heard.

The snazzy intro was only introduced in 2015 but has already become part of the cultural lexicon, to the extent that it was re-recorded into an epic 16-second monster composed by none other than Academy Award, Golden Globe and multi-time Grammy winner Hans Zimmer in 2019.

Dwayne Johnson Teases Red Notice Release Date With New BTS Images 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for what TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event entails? Well, it’s set to give audiences a special look at a slew of brand new content, behind the scenes glimpses into some of the streamer’s biggest hits and a bevvy of A-listers boarding the hype train. TUDUM will be live-streamed worldwide on YouTube, Twitter and Twitch one month from day on September 25th, complete with a pre-show focusing on Korean, Indian and anime content.

As for the titles set to feature? Army of Thieves, Bridgerton, Bruised, Cobra Kai, Cowboy Bebop, Don’t Look Up, the Extraction universe, Money Heist, The Old Guard, Ozark, Red Notice, The Sandman, Sex Education, Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, Vikings: Valhalla, The Witcher and spinoff Blood Origin will all be present and accounted for, and that’s just the tip of what promises to be a very large iceberg covering the most exciting film and television projects currently in development, production or awaiting release.