Netflix Has Some Big Original Movies And TV Shows Coming In October

Although they’d never admit it publicly, you can guarantee there were more than a few people seething in the Netflix boardroom when it was revealed that Disney Plus’ Hamilton was the most popular streaming title in July, especially when the market leaders had spent virtually the entire summer dropping high profile original movies and TV shows like Extraction, Cursed, Warrior Nun, Da 5 Bloods, The Old Guard and The Umbrella Academy.

Having had the headlines stolen away from them by the acclaimed stage production, Netflix will be looking to bounce back in a big way and reaffirm their status as the place to be for attention-grabbing content, and they’ve already admitted that they plan on winning the streaming wars by continuing to release bigger and better projects than their competitors.

There’s still a huge number of Netflix originals coming down the pipeline between now and the end of the year, but October in particular is bringing several major releases, a couple of which could find themselves positioned as major contenders during awards season.

For one, there’s acclaimed writer Aaron Sorkin’s second directorial effort, The Trial of the Chicago 7. Based on a gripping true-life story and boasting a star-studded cast including Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, William Hurt and Michael Keaton, all signs point to a legal drama that has the potential to be one of the best movies of 2020 when it drops on October 16th.

David Fincher’s first film in six years will also arrive in October, with biopic Mank starring Gary Oldman in the lead and a script from Fincher’s late father Jack. Kill List and Free Fire‘s Ben Wheatley is also back with Rebecca (October 21st) based on the same novel as Alfred Hitchcock’s Best Picture-winning 1940 classic, while low-budget Norwegian horror Cadaver will give subscribers their fix of jump scares on October 22nd.

On the television front, the French Revolution gets the period drama treatment in La Revolution, while literary adaptation The One boasts a unique hook and follows what would happen if a DNA test had the potential to reveal someone’s soulmate. Meanwhile, documentary Deaf U and ballet-focused series Tiny Pretty Things are also scheduled for October (with the former landing on the 9th and the latter TBD), meaning that there’s plenty of fresh content coming to Netflix that can scratch an itch for fans of almost every genre.