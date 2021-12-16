Netflix boss teases David Fincher’s upcoming psychological thriller

Cameras have been rolling on David Fincher’s graphic novel adaptation The Killer since the beginning of last month, and it’s something of a passion project for the notoriously meticulous filmmaker.

The project was initially set up at Paramount back in 2007, but he’s since taken it to Netflix and gotten it into production as the first feature to come from the four-year development deal that he signed with the streaming service.

Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton are starring in The Killer, with the script hailing from old Fincher cohort and Seven writer Kevin Walker, while Academy Award-winning cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt’s presence guarantees that the visuals will be suitably sumptuous. Speaking to Variety, Netflix chief Scott Stuber teased that we’re in store for something special when the movie arrives, which should be before the end of next year.

“It’s a really provocative and interesting movie. It is about the methodology of that world, which David details better than anyone. He’s so good in the detail of method… of watching something unfold. It’s a really fun, big movie in the hands of one of the best filmmakers.”

Fassbender headlines The Killer as an assassin experiencing a psychological and existential crisis in a world without a moral compass, which is admittedly vague but still undeniably exciting, not least of all because he’s one of the best actors in the business. Fincher’s feature-length Netflix debut Mank won plenty of critical acclaim and awards season glory, so expectations will be understandably high that his next exclusive will deliver the goods.