Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime Video This Weekend
Get ready, streamers. This is a huge weekend when it comes to new releases, as the various major streaming service have lots of fresh content to offer over the next few days. There are a ton of must-see originals dropping from today, Friday the 16th, right up until Sunday, with Netflix unveiling one of its biggest titles of the month, Disney Plus releasing a brand new movie and Hulu adding a new Marvel series.
To start with, Netflix’s Friday haul is stuffed with original films and TV shows, including La Révolution, a French historical program that puts a twist on the French Revolution, Spanish thriller Someone Has to Die and, most notably, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin’s biopic about a group of anti-Vietnam War protestors featuring an all-star cast including Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
For more, see below for the full list of everything hitting Netflix, D+, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video this weekend:
October 16
NETFLIX
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dream Home Makeover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Grand Army — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In a Valley of Violence
La Révolution — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Trial of the Chicago 7 — NETFLIX FILM
Unfriended
DISNEY+
Disney Junior’s The Rocketeer (s1)
Drain (s3)
Lost on Everest
Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United
Clouds – Original Film Premiere
The Right Stuff – “Single Combat Warrior”
One Day At Disney – “Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer”
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Meet the Mandrills”
Meet the Chimps – Premiere
Weird But True – “Explorers”
HULU
Helstrom: Complete Season 1
The Painted Bird
HBO MAX
La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers)
The Perfect Weapon, Documentary Special Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Time – Amazon Original Movie
What the Constitution Means to Me – Amazon Original
October 17
HULU
Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere
Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1
Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode
HBO MAX
David Byrne’s American Utopia, Special Event Premiere
October 18
NETFLIX
ParaNorman
HULU
Friend Request
HBO MAX
Lovecraft Country, Season Finale
The Vow, Docuseries Finale
Over on Disney Plus, there are new episodes of ongoing series like The Right Stuff, Weird but True and Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom as well as the premiere of Meet the Chimps. The highlight of this week’s load, though, is Clouds, a tear-jerking teen drama based on a true story about an aspiring musician who achieves his dream of releasing an album after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Elsewhere, Hulu debuts the complete first (and, uh, only) season of Marvel’s supernatural superhero drama Helstrom and Prime drops hit play What the Constitution Means to Me. For HBO Max subscribers, meanwhile, the best thing arriving this weekend has to be the season finale of Lovecraft Country, which becomes available on Sunday.
