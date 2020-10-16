Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime Video This Weekend

Get ready, streamers. This is a huge weekend when it comes to new releases, as the various major streaming service have lots of fresh content to offer over the next few days. There are a ton of must-see originals dropping from today, Friday the 16th, right up until Sunday, with Netflix unveiling one of its biggest titles of the month, Disney Plus releasing a brand new movie and Hulu adding a new Marvel series.

To start with, Netflix’s Friday haul is stuffed with original films and TV shows, including La Révolution, a French historical program that puts a twist on the French Revolution, Spanish thriller Someone Has to Die and, most notably, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin’s biopic about a group of anti-Vietnam War protestors featuring an all-star cast including Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

For more, see below for the full list of everything hitting Netflix, D+, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video this weekend:

October 16

NETFLIX

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dream Home Makeover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Grand Army — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — NETFLIX FILM

Unfriended

DISNEY+

Disney Junior’s The Rocketeer (s1)

Drain (s3)

Lost on Everest

Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Clouds – Original Film Premiere

The Right Stuff – “Single Combat Warrior”

One Day At Disney – “Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Meet the Mandrills”

Meet the Chimps – Premiere

Weird But True – “Explorers”

HULU

Helstrom: Complete Season 1

The Painted Bird

HBO MAX

La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers)

The Perfect Weapon, Documentary Special Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Time – Amazon Original Movie

What the Constitution Means to Me – Amazon Original

October 17

HULU

Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere

Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1

Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode

HBO MAX

David Byrne’s American Utopia, Special Event Premiere

October 18

NETFLIX

ParaNorman

HULU

Friend Request

HBO MAX

Lovecraft Country, Season Finale

The Vow, Docuseries Finale

Over on Disney Plus, there are new episodes of ongoing series like The Right Stuff, Weird but True and Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom as well as the premiere of Meet the Chimps. The highlight of this week’s load, though, is Clouds, a tear-jerking teen drama based on a true story about an aspiring musician who achieves his dream of releasing an album after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Elsewhere, Hulu debuts the complete first (and, uh, only) season of Marvel’s supernatural superhero drama Helstrom and Prime drops hit play What the Constitution Means to Me. For HBO Max subscribers, meanwhile, the best thing arriving this weekend has to be the season finale of Lovecraft Country, which becomes available on Sunday.

Tell us, though, what are you going to be catching on Netflix, Disney Plus and the rest over the next few days? Let us know in the comments section below.