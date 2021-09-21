Netflix Dominates Emmy Awards — Execs Call It A ‘Historic Night for Streaming’

Netflix is dominating in television and film right now, and the Emmy Awards Sunday Night showcased just that. Netflix won more Emmys than any other streaming service with 44 awards for the 2021 ceremony with a record-setting night.

The Crown, Halston, and The Queen’s Gambit are a few of the series that won awards last night. The cheers when the winners were announced showed that their peers agreed with the big wins. The support that was offered for each nominee was sincere and a true display of camaraderie.

Variety reports that Netflix head of global tv, Bela Bajaria had this to say about the streaming service’s big wins.

“I think last night was a historic night in many ways. Tying the record of CBS’ 44 wins from 1974, when there were three networks, was historic. ‘The Crown’ sweeping all seven drama series categories was historic. It was a historic night for streaming, to win drama, comedy, and limited awards. I think if you look at ‘The Crown,’ everything from the cinematography to the casting to the writing and the execution of that show was rewarded in that way. The craft of what Peter Morgan and the team did was so exquisite and it’s amazing to see it rewarded in that way.”

He went on to say that the voting body and where their focus lies has a lot to do with what converts nominations into wins.

“I think that what converts nominations into wins is the voting body, I do think that the industry is putting more focus and intention behind what kinds of shows and who gets to tell those stories. So I think a big part of what we do and what we focus on is greenlighting those shows and supporting that talent all the way through.”

Fans Are Losing It After Netflix Teases Its One Piece Live-Action Script 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With the epic number of wins this year, it’s to be expected that Netflix will keep that in mind as they continue creating content through the rest of 2021 and 2022. They’ve already got an incredible lineup ahead of them for the foreseeable future, and a lot of that will be showcased this weekend.

Netflix is gearing up for its first big streaming fan event, TUDUM, on Saturday, September 25th. You won’t want to miss it.