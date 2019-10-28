New Trailer Teases All Original Content Coming To Netflix Next Month
We’re pretty sure that there’s nothing Netflix has been dreading more than turning the calendar into November.
With the imminent arrival of Disney Plus in just a couple of weeks – which will make available, for a relatively small fee, the entirety of the House of Mouse vault, as well as a vast assortment of new material – the pioneer streaming service is surely shaking in its boots.
To counteract, and hopefully send a little bit of the entertainment excitement their way, Netflix dropped a “What to Watch” trailer online late last week. The eight-minute video consists of footage from just about every original show, movie, documentary, and standup special coming to the service next month. Be sure to check out the whole thing for yourself up above.
But if you don’t have time for that, I quickly scribbled all the titles that appeared in the seven (count ’em, SEVEN) sections featured in the trailer. So please, validate my effort and take a gander down at the list below.
For drama:
- The Irishman
- The King
- The Crown: Season 3
- The End of the F***ing World: Season 2
- Earthquake Bird
- American Son
- Atlantics
- High Seas: Season 2
- Atypical: Season 3
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
- I Lost My Body
- Dirty John: Season 1
For holiday (because it is that time of year, I guess):
- Klaus
- Let It Snow
- Holiday in the Wild
- Holiday Rush
- The Knight Before Christmas
- Merry Happy Whatever
- Nailed IT! Holiday!: Season 2
- Sugar Rush Christmas
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2
Comedy:
- Iliza: Unveiled
- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
- Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago
- John Crist: I Ain’t Praying For That
- Mike Birbiglia: The New One
- Billy on the Street
Family:
- Green Eggs and Ham
- Dino Girl Gauko
- Hello Ninja
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
- The Dragon Prince: Season 3
Unscripted:
- Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!
- I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry
- Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5
And finally, and more…:
- Maradona in Mexico
- Fire in Paradise
- Broken
- Levius
- Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
If I’m going to be honest, there’s only a small handful of things that I’m looking forward to on this list – The Irishman, The End of the F***ing World, and maybe The King? Of course, there’ll no doubt be more to come in December and into early 2020, but perhaps Netflix just needs to come to terms with the fact that it cannot compete with the conglomerate that is Disney.
