New Trailer Teases All Original Content Coming To Netflix Next Month

We’re pretty sure that there’s nothing Netflix has been dreading more than turning the calendar into November.

With the imminent arrival of Disney Plus in just a couple of weeks – which will make available, for a relatively small fee, the entirety of the House of Mouse vault, as well as a vast assortment of new material – the pioneer streaming service is surely shaking in its boots.

To counteract, and hopefully send a little bit of the entertainment excitement their way, Netflix dropped a “What to Watch” trailer online late last week. The eight-minute video consists of footage from just about every original show, movie, documentary, and standup special coming to the service next month. Be sure to check out the whole thing for yourself up above.

But if you don’t have time for that, I quickly scribbled all the titles that appeared in the seven (count ’em, SEVEN) sections featured in the trailer. So please, validate my effort and take a gander down at the list below.

For drama:

The Irishman

The King

The Crown: Season 3

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2

Earthquake Bird

American Son

Atlantics

High Seas: Season 2

Atypical: Season 3

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

I Lost My Body

Dirty John: Season 1

For holiday (because it is that time of year, I guess):

Klaus

Let It Snow

Holiday in the Wild

Holiday Rush

The Knight Before Christmas

Merry Happy Whatever

Nailed IT! Holiday!: Season 2

Sugar Rush Christmas

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2

Comedy:

Iliza: Unveiled

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago

John Crist: I Ain’t Praying For That

Mike Birbiglia: The New One

Billy on the Street

Family:

Green Eggs and Ham

Dino Girl Gauko

Hello Ninja

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Dragon Prince: Season 3

Unscripted:

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!

I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5

And finally, and more…:

Maradona in Mexico

Fire in Paradise

Broken

Levius

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

If I’m going to be honest, there’s only a small handful of things that I’m looking forward to on this list – The Irishman, The End of the F***ing World, and maybe The King? Of course, there’ll no doubt be more to come in December and into early 2020, but perhaps Netflix just needs to come to terms with the fact that it cannot compete with the conglomerate that is Disney.