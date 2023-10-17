Netflix finally promises an update on the sci-fi sequel shot 2 years ago that saved a promising franchise from extinction on a doomed streamer

We were beginning to wonder if it was even real.

Streaming can often be a strange place at the best of times, and one notable example of how bizarrely the on-demand world can regularly work is sci-fi sequel Code 8: Part II.

The original short film was adapted by director Jeff Chan into a full-length feature, one that gathered an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 81 percent, but didn’t capture much attention on a mainstream basis until it was added to Netflix four months after its initial release in December of 2019 to become one of the most popular movies on the planet.

Image via Elevation Pictures

Unfortunately, a rival streamer swooped in to scoop up the rights to continuing the story, with a short-form TV series announced for Quibi. Of course, when that doomed enterprise went up in a plume of money-losing smoke, Netflix once again stepped into the breach and announced that Part II was back on familiar turf as an exclusive movie, with production kicking off in November 2021.

That was almost two full years ago, and yet we haven’t seen or heard a single thing about Code 8: Part II… until now. It’s hardly a major update, but it’s been confirmed the second installment in what has the potential to be a sustainable sci-fi saga will be part of Netflix’s Geeked Week presentations between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12, which will presumably include images, footage, and perhaps even a release date.

You’d think things are mostly in the can given that filming was so long ago, and it’s looking as though a light will finally be appearing at the end of the tunnel.