Netflix gets in on the streaming-wide obsession with content purges by lining up execution dates for a trio of originals

Given its desire to amass as many in-house originals as possible, it wouldn’t be out of the question to assume that Netflix wouldn’t get in on the same act as many of its competitors in the streaming wars by completely erasing exclusive content that can’t be found anywhere else.

Unlike Prime Video, Max, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, or Peacock, the platform doesn’t have a vast volume of existing IP and an exhaustive back catalogue hailing from subsidiary studios to draw from, but that hasn’t been enough to save a trio of Netflix productions from being lined up for execution.

Image via Netflix

To be fair, it’s not exactly going to rock the boat when they don’t exactly rank among unmissable viewing experiences destined to set the world afire when subscribers find out they’ve been removed, but it’s notable nonetheless that Netflix is happy to cast out movies and TV shows made for its own service only.

In consecutive days covering the 11th, 12th, and 13th of October, Brazilian police procedural Blood Pact, Indonesian horror Kuntilanak, and 70-episode period drama The Rise of Phoenixes will bid farewell to Netflix for the foreseeable future, if not forever. Several tiers below being global sensations, that doesn’t mean there won’t be at least a small few left crushed to discover the trio will no longer be available, but the fat has to be trimmed somewhere.

It’s when high-profile titles begin disappearing that users will really need to start getting worried, but those days look to be quite a way away.