Netflix Users Are Loving Adam Sandler’s New Halloween Movie

By 2 hours ago
Adam Sandler‘s latest comedy flick went live on Netflix today and his fans are loving it. Fresh off his critically acclaimed turn in Uncut Gems, the Happy Gilmore star has served up something completely different from his last effort as part of his ongoing partnership with the streaming service, this time putting together a movie for the spooky season.

As with all of Sandler’s comedies, it’s not for everyone, but Hubie Halloween is nonetheless finding a lot of love on social media, as you can see below…

From Little Nicky director Stephen Brill, Hubie Halloween features Sandler as Hubie Dubois, a hapless but good natured guy living in the infamous town of Salem, Massachusetts who discovers some dark goings-on on Halloween night and has to convince the townsfolk that the monsters are real and he’s the only one who can save them. The cast is an unlikely mash-up of Sandler’s pals like Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Kenan Thompson and Rob Schneider, and young stars such as Peyton List and Noah Schnapp.

We Got This Covered’s own Scott Campbell gave Hubie Halloween a middling review, commenting that it was “never designed to be high art” but it has “an earnestness and unashamedly goofy quality” to it that “might even win over some of the actor’s longtime naysayers.” Its Rotten Tomatoes score is yet to be calculated, but it’ll likely come out with a so-so grade. Then again, this sort of film is made to be enjoyed by fans and not critics, and it seems to have achieved that aim going by the reactions on Twitter.

Have you seen Adam Sandler‘s Hubie Halloween yet? If so, what did you think of it? Have your say in the comments section below.

