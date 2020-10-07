Netflix Users Are Loving Adam Sandler’s New Halloween Movie

Adam Sandler‘s latest comedy flick went live on Netflix today and his fans are loving it. Fresh off his critically acclaimed turn in Uncut Gems, the Happy Gilmore star has served up something completely different from his last effort as part of his ongoing partnership with the streaming service, this time putting together a movie for the spooky season.

As with all of Sandler’s comedies, it’s not for everyone, but Hubie Halloween is nonetheless finding a lot of love on social media, as you can see below…

BOOM!

When you've had the worst day & then watch Hubie Halloween 🎃 @AdamSandler to the rescue! BOOM! THE best movie I've watched in so long! @netflix #HubieHalloween #Netflix pic.twitter.com/2GfxzEzFW7 — Eluned🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ElunedMcCaffrey) October 7, 2020

No lies detected.

not gonna lie, Hubie Halloween was an amazing Netflix Movie. 10/10 — tuartle (@tuartle) October 7, 2020

Something tells me Hubie Halloween is incredible.

i just watch hubie halloween on netflix. this movie is incredible, the message behind it is incredible, the actors are incredible and you get so attached to hubie. if you haven’t watch it yet, you absolutely should. — 𝒎𝒊𝒎𝒊 (@mixtheharries) October 7, 2020

Can’t get a better recommendation than that!

If you’re in the mood for a stupid ass comedy watch Hubie Halloween on @netflix — spencer🦁🤴🏼 (@spen_cer13) October 7, 2020

Netflix Reveals First Look At Adam Sandler's New Halloween Movie 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s not actually that unpopular.

Unpopular opinion time. Hubie Halloween is good, stupid fun & a great silly movie for this time of year! #halloween #netflix #hubiehalloween #adamsandler pic.twitter.com/6Uwc2I9V2J — Richard Ewell (@nerdylaser) October 7, 2020

Why not watch it today and then again on Halloween?

Just watched "Hubie Halloween" on Netflix and it was hilarious and the perfect Netflix movie to watch on Halloween. #HubieHalloween pic.twitter.com/8irerg8VO2 — Mortal Bumblebee Cat (@ThomasDickinso5) October 7, 2020

Cool cameo alert: Ben Stiller returns as the evil orderly from Happy Gilmore!

"You could trouble me for a warm glass of shut the hell up!" Adam Sandler's 'Hubie Halloween' is now on Netflix and Ben Stiller pops up as a familiar face: the evil orderly in 'Happy Gilmore' 😂 pic.twitter.com/WWqHg4pqBA — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) October 7, 2020

Yup, folks really loved that cameo.

I just turned on the new Adam Sandler Netflix movie Hubie Halloween and the opening scene is the nursing home guy from Happy Gilmore

You now have my full attention#HubieHalloween pic.twitter.com/c4s808RMXx — GO PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING (@GOProWrestling) October 7, 2020

This was a really moving touch. RIP Cameron Boyce.

This is so beautiful. Hubie Halloween is dedicated to Cameron, as Adam Sandler said in an interview with Fallon. Please, watch #HubieHalloween on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/LRLGc6adGC — best of cameron boyce (@badpostboyce) October 7, 2020

And here are a few more reactions, just for good measure:

@AdamSandler enjoying the Hubie Halloween! Love you sm, you’re awesome <3 — nk 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@buffal0billll) October 7, 2020

If you love a classic Adam Sandler film, then you have to watch Hubie Halloween 🎃👻 — Jordan McEntaffer (@jordiemac3) October 7, 2020

Watching Hubie Halloween, only ten minutes in and I LOVE it — bre (@LovelyStatic) October 7, 2020

Watchin hubie halloween love a good Adam Sandler movie — joshway🕴🏼 (@FinesseNoFlexxx) October 7, 2020

Hubie Halloween was a ridiculous, hilarious, crazy, fun treat this spooky season! While some of the jokes were a bit too adult for us, teens will definitely LOVE this film! @netflix @Netflix_CA pic.twitter.com/FzIt7TiLjh — Horror4kids (@horror4kids) October 7, 2020

Hubie Halloween , on Netflix. Watch that! Adam Sandler love him! He’s hilarious. — 𝕍𝕒𝕝𝕖🌹✨ (@valenciaxci) October 7, 2020

From Little Nicky director Stephen Brill, Hubie Halloween features Sandler as Hubie Dubois, a hapless but good natured guy living in the infamous town of Salem, Massachusetts who discovers some dark goings-on on Halloween night and has to convince the townsfolk that the monsters are real and he’s the only one who can save them. The cast is an unlikely mash-up of Sandler’s pals like Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Kenan Thompson and Rob Schneider, and young stars such as Peyton List and Noah Schnapp.

We Got This Covered’s own Scott Campbell gave Hubie Halloween a middling review, commenting that it was “never designed to be high art” but it has “an earnestness and unashamedly goofy quality” to it that “might even win over some of the actor’s longtime naysayers.” Its Rotten Tomatoes score is yet to be calculated, but it’ll likely come out with a so-so grade. Then again, this sort of film is made to be enjoyed by fans and not critics, and it seems to have achieved that aim going by the reactions on Twitter.

Have you seen Adam Sandler‘s Hubie Halloween yet? If so, what did you think of it? Have your say in the comments section below.