Netflix Is Adding 14 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

As the first of August falls on a Sunday, the list of new titles coming to Netflix over the next seven days is looking a little thinner than usual, and there’s a distinct lack of any movies or TV shows that jump out as must-watch content destined to find a place on the Top 10 most-watched list.

Of course, looking at the unpredictable nature of the viewership charts on an almost daily basis, it’s impossible to rule anything in or out, and we could be staring the next sleeper smash hit or global phenomenon right in the face without even realizing. There are fourteen debutants on their way to the world’s most popular streaming service between now and next Sunday, and you can check out the full list below.

Released August 3

Pray Away — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — NETFLIX SERIES

Released August 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Control Z: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Cooking With Paris — NETFLIX SERIES

Released August 6

Hit & Run — NETFLIX SERIES

Navarasa — NETFLIX SERIES

The Swarm — NETFLIX FILM

Vivo — NETFLIX FILM

Released August 8

Quartet

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if Paris Hilton were to host her own cooking show, then don’t worry, Netflix has taken care of that for you. Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified will allow subscribers to put on their tinfoil hats and dive deep into a conspiracy theory or two, while Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami is the sort of criminally-driven docuseries that people can’t seem to get enough of, even if this one is about drugs rather than murder.

If anything is in with a genuine shot at become the streamer’s latest unexpected smash hit, then it’s got to be The Swarm. The high concept French horror thriller follows a woman who breeds locusts as a food source, before she discovers that they’ve got a taste for human blood. Foreign-language genre films and bonkers concepts have been a staple of the 2021 Netflix calendar so far, and The Swarm looks to be in that vein.