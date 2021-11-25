Netflix is getting festive with 6 Christmas movies in the Top 10

We haven’t even left November yet, but the festive takeover on streaming is well and truly underway, which it admittedly has been for a couple of weeks now.

At some point during the eleventh month of the year, a light bulb goes off in the heads of viewers all around the world, and everyone decides in unison that it’s now time to fire up the classic back catalogue of holiday favorites that have kept them entertained for years, if not decades.

A quick glance at the Netflix most-watched list paints a startling picture, with 60% of the Top 10 in the United States comprised of features that almost drown you in tinsel, snow, mistletoe and all the rest before the credits roll, as per FlixPatrol.

Red Notice, Here Comes the Boom and Extinct may occupy the first three slots, with The Harder They Fall in fifth, but it’s all Christmas after that. Catfishing rom-com Love Hard, sequel The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star, Kurt Russell’s perennially popular The Christmas Chronicles, beloved favorite The Holiday and Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You are all present and accounted for, and we can expect things to continue in this vein given that December 25 is exactly one month away.