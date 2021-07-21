Netflix Is Losing Over 50 Movies/TV Shows In August
Netflix is adding a ton of must-see new titles in August, but unfortunately it’s also losing a lot of great content too. While over 100 movies and TV shows are making their way to the platform next month, over 50 are leaving it. And there are a number of classic films – from actioners to romcoms to horror flicks – among them.
Dylan O’Brien and Michael Keaton thriller American Assassin exits on August 1st, with acclaimed Jake Gyllenhaal vehicle Nightcrawler following on the 9th. Quirky sci-fi comedy-drama Safety Not Guaranteed and horror-comedy sequel Scary Movie 5 likewise leave on the 12th. August 20th removes another Keaton production – McDonalds biopic The Founder. Ensemble crime film Kill The Irishman vacates Netflix’s library the same day.
The last two days of the month are the toughest days when it comes to exiting titles, though. August 30th says goodbye to Daniel Craig’s first two movies as James Bond, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace. Not to mention Will Ferrell comedy-drama Stranger Than Fiction and Martin Freeman limited series The Eichmann Show.
As for the last day of the month, over half the number of titles leaving in August are removed on August 31st. These include classic 1990s movies like The Big Lebowski and Election and acclaimed crime dramas like Chinatown and The Departed. Netflix is also losing both 2011’s The Muppets and its 2014 sequel Muppets Most Wanted and two Resident Evil films – namely, 2007’s Extinction and 2010’s Afterlife. Likewise, prepare to lose iconic Michael Cera comedy Superbad, Mark Zuckerberg biopic The Social Network and sci-fi romance The Time Traveler’s Wife.
Here’s the full list of everything leaving Netflix next month:
Leaving 8/1/21
American Assassin
Leaving 8/4/21
#cats_the_mewvie
Leaving 8/7/21
The Promise
Leaving 8/9/21
El Cartel: Season 1
El Cartel 2: Season
Nightcrawler
Leaving 8/12/21
Safety Not Guaranteed
Scary Movie 5
Leaving 8/14/21
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 8/15/21
Jericho: Seasons 1-2
Wish I Was Here
Leaving 8/20/21
Kill the Irishman
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
The Founder
Leaving 8/22/21
1BR
Leaving 8/26/21
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Leaving 8/27/21
A Princess for Christmas
Leaving 8/29/21
Strange but True
Leaving 8/30/21
Casino Royale
The Eichmann Show
Full Out
Quantum of Solace
Stranger than Fiction
Leaving 8/31/21
Adrift
Angel Eyes
The Big Lebowski
Chinatown
The Departed
Election
The Girl Next Door
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hot Rod
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Love Actually
Love Happens
The Manchurian Candidate
Monsters vs. Aliens
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Nacho Libre
Moon Kingdom
Pootie Tang
The Prince & Me
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
The Ring
Road to Perdition
The Social Network
Superbad
The Time Traveler’s Wife
