Netflix Is Losing Over 50 Movies/TV Shows In August

Netflix is adding a ton of must-see new titles in August, but unfortunately it’s also losing a lot of great content too. While over 100 movies and TV shows are making their way to the platform next month, over 50 are leaving it. And there are a number of classic films – from actioners to romcoms to horror flicks – among them.

Dylan O’Brien and Michael Keaton thriller American Assassin exits on August 1st, with acclaimed Jake Gyllenhaal vehicle Nightcrawler following on the 9th. Quirky sci-fi comedy-drama Safety Not Guaranteed and horror-comedy sequel Scary Movie 5 likewise leave on the 12th. August 20th removes another Keaton production – McDonalds biopic The Founder. Ensemble crime film Kill The Irishman vacates Netflix’s library the same day.

The last two days of the month are the toughest days when it comes to exiting titles, though. August 30th says goodbye to Daniel Craig’s first two movies as James Bond, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace. Not to mention Will Ferrell comedy-drama Stranger Than Fiction and Martin Freeman limited series The Eichmann Show.

As for the last day of the month, over half the number of titles leaving in August are removed on August 31st. These include classic 1990s movies like The Big Lebowski and Election and acclaimed crime dramas like Chinatown and The Departed. Netflix is also losing both 2011’s The Muppets and its 2014 sequel Muppets Most Wanted and two Resident Evil films – namely, 2007’s Extinction and 2010’s Afterlife. Likewise, prepare to lose iconic Michael Cera comedy Superbad, Mark Zuckerberg biopic The Social Network and sci-fi romance The Time Traveler’s Wife.

Here’s the full list of everything leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 8/1/21

American Assassin

Leaving 8/4/21

#cats_the_mewvie

Leaving 8/7/21

The Promise

Leaving 8/9/21

El Cartel: Season 1

El Cartel 2: Season

Nightcrawler

Leaving 8/12/21

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5

Leaving 8/14/21

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 8/15/21

Jericho: Seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here

Leaving 8/20/21

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder

Leaving 8/22/21

1BR

Leaving 8/26/21

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Leaving 8/27/21

A Princess for Christmas

Leaving 8/29/21

Strange but True

Leaving 8/30/21

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger than Fiction

Leaving 8/31/21

Adrift

Angel Eyes

The Big Lebowski

Chinatown

The Departed

Election

The Girl Next Door

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hot Rod

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love Actually

Love Happens

The Manchurian Candidate

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Nacho Libre

Moon Kingdom

Pootie Tang

The Prince & Me

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

The Ring

Road to Perdition

The Social Network

Superbad

The Time Traveler’s Wife

