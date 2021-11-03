Netflix Just Added 3 Films From Squid Game’s Creator

Fans of Netflix’s monumental hit Squid Game are in luck if they’re looking for even more titles from its writer-director, Hwang Dong-hyuk. That’s because the streaming platform just announced it is bringing three of his previous movies to Netflix in the U.S.

The streaming platform took to Twitter today to make the announcement, explaining that before helming the “visually astounding and socially relevant Squid Game,” Hwang directed several other “acclaimed South Korean feature films.” Check out the announcement below.

SILENCED

SILENCED

Amid a multitude of cover-ups, a caring teacher attempts to expose several faculty members who are abusing students at a school for the deaf.

The first title the streaming service mentioned was 2011’s Silenced, starring Squid Game and Train to Busan actor Gong Yoo. The film follows a caring teacher’s attempt at exposing several faculty members for their abuse of students at a school for the deaf amid a multitude of cover-ups.

We previously reported that the film was a box office hit in South Korea when it was released and helped spark a conversation in the country that eventually led to major reforms to help protect children from being abused.

The 2014 comedy/fantasy, Miss Granny, takes on a decidedly more lighthearted tone with a Freaky Friday-esque switcheroo. An elderly widow who has just learned she’s being sent to a retirement home is transformed into her 20-year-old self after wandering into a photo studio.

Finally, the 2017 war epic The Fortress centers around 17th-century defenders of a historical mountain fortress, known as Namhansanseong, and stars Lee Byung-hun, which is a familiar face to Squid Game fans as the puppeteer known as Front Man.

After watching Squid Game, are you excited to check out some of its creator’s back catalog of films? Leave it in the comments below. All three films are available on Netflix now.