Netflix Just Dropped Another Original Horror Movie

Netflix’s original programming is some of the best content on the platform, and the streaming service has just produced another new horror movie for users to enjoy.

Available now, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is available to stream. The film follows up from the first Fear Street Part One: 1994, which launched just a week ago on July 2, and will be followed by Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16.

Part Two boasts a whole new, but still connected, story along with some new cast members as well. Returning stars include Gillian Jacobs of Community fame and Kiana Madeira who starred in CW’s The Flash. Part Two will see Stranger Things star Sadie Sink join the cast of the series along with Drew Scheid who you may recognize from his appearance in the 2018 Halloween film, among others.

The trilogy film series is based upon books written by esteemed writer R.L. Stine who is most famous for his massively successful Goosebumps series. These slasher flicks tell the story of a cursed town called Shadyside, and in Part Two, when the series jumps back to 1978, the summer camp setting gives off some true Friday the 13th vibes.

Reception for Part One wasn’t the greatest with many being torn on the film, but there are yet to be any reviews on how the newly released Fear Street Part Two: 1978 stacks up. You can check it out for yourself on Netflix on July 9 in your corresponding timezone.