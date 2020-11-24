Netflix Is Losing Some Great Horror Movies In December

It’s a sad state of affairs that once Halloween is over and done with, major streaming platforms suddenly become far less interested in maintaining a library of horror movies. In keeping with this, several of Netflix’s genre titles will be leaving the site throughout December, so be sure to catch them while you still can.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe is one such film that’s set to depart (on the 29th) and is one of the better examples of pics featured under the “The [spooky noun] of [woman’s full name]” titling convention, following father and son pathologists attempting to ascertain the cause of death of an unidentified young woman, only for increasingly bizarre discoveries and occurrences to gradually reveal something supernatural at work.

Cape Fear, meanwhile, is also leaving (on the 31st) and is Martin Scorsese’s 1991 remake of the 1962 thriller of the same name, where a psychopath is released after being imprisoned for 14 years for raping a teenage girl, and begins stalking and terrorizing the family of his attorney, who he blames for intentionally botching his defense.

Also on the subject of identically monikered remakes, Cabin Fever is another one that’ll be gone in December (on the 4th) and is a retread of Eli Roth’s 2002 movie, wherein a group of college students travel to a remote cabin for a week of partying, only to one by one succumb to a flesh-eating virus that consumes their very bodies as though they were already dead.

Also set to pack up and leave Netflix soon is Session 9 (on the 31st), a found footage effort where a struggling asbestos removal company is hired for a rush job to clear an abandoned psychiatric hospital, only to discover secrets hidden in the walls and tunnels of the old building gradually revealing what went on there.

And finally, also departing Netflix in December (all on the 31st) are Poltergeist, where a family are tormented by malevolent spirits, Splice, a sci-fi pic in which a geneticist couple create a human-animal hybrid with illegal genetic engineering, only to realize too late what they’ve unleashed, and The Witches, the original 1990 adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book about a worldwide society of child-hating hags.

Tell us, though, which of these titles will you miss the most? As always, let us know down below.