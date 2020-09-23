Netflix Is Losing A Ton Of Great Movies In October

Next month, Netflix is rolling out a ton of great new Halloween-themed content, including a bunch of must-see originals like The Haunting of Bly Manor, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting and Rebecca. Unfortunately, though, it’s also losing a lot of horror films in October that would’ve made for perfect seasonal viewing.

On October 2nd, both Cult of Chucky – the last Chucky flick before the reboot – and Truth or Dare – that’s the 2017 TV movie, not the 2018 Blumhouse production – are being removed from Netflix’s library. The bulk of the horror titles leaving in October are, ironically, being removed on October 31st, though. So, if you’re hoping to do an Underworld marathon this Halloween or rewatch classics like Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow or The Silence of the Lambs, make sure you don’t leave it until the day itself.

See below for the full list of everything that’s departing Netflix in October:

Leaving 10/1/20

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Leaving 10/2/20

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

Leaving 10/6/20

The Water Diviner

Leaving 10/7/20

The Last Airbender

Leaving 10/17/20

The Green Hornet

Leaving 10/19/20

Paper Year

Leaving 10/22/20

While We’re Young

Leaving 10/26/20

Battle: Los Angeles

Leaving 10/30/20

Kristy

Leaving 10/31/20

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura

Of course, there’s a lot more leaving next month aside from just horror content. In particular, there are some solid comedies that you should be prepared to say goodbye to. Namely, The Naked Gun, Fun with Dick & Jane, Nacho Libre and Spaceballs. Speaking of that Star Wars spoof, there are a few sci-fi titles being taken off in October as well. These include Neil Blomkamp’s District 9, Jumanji spinoff Zathura and underrated British zombie thriller The Girl with all the Gifts.

But as mentioned above, there are also a ton of great flicks – spanning all different genres – coming to the platform next month to make up for these losses. And besides, we’re sure that at least a few of the departing titles will return at some point in the future.

Tell us, though, which of these movies will you miss most when they leave Netflix in October? As always, let us know down below.