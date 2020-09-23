Netflix Is Losing A Ton Of Great Movies In October
Next month, Netflix is rolling out a ton of great new Halloween-themed content, including a bunch of must-see originals like The Haunting of Bly Manor, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting and Rebecca. Unfortunately, though, it’s also losing a lot of horror films in October that would’ve made for perfect seasonal viewing.
On October 2nd, both Cult of Chucky – the last Chucky flick before the reboot – and Truth or Dare – that’s the 2017 TV movie, not the 2018 Blumhouse production – are being removed from Netflix’s library. The bulk of the horror titles leaving in October are, ironically, being removed on October 31st, though. So, if you’re hoping to do an Underworld marathon this Halloween or rewatch classics like Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow or The Silence of the Lambs, make sure you don’t leave it until the day itself.
See below for the full list of everything that’s departing Netflix in October:
Leaving 10/1/20
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People
Leaving 10/2/20
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare
Leaving 10/6/20
The Water Diviner
Leaving 10/7/20
The Last Airbender
Leaving 10/17/20
The Green Hornet
Leaving 10/19/20
Paper Year
Leaving 10/22/20
While We’re Young
Leaving 10/26/20
Battle: Los Angeles
Leaving 10/30/20
Kristy
Leaving 10/31/20
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura
Of course, there’s a lot more leaving next month aside from just horror content. In particular, there are some solid comedies that you should be prepared to say goodbye to. Namely, The Naked Gun, Fun with Dick & Jane, Nacho Libre and Spaceballs. Speaking of that Star Wars spoof, there are a few sci-fi titles being taken off in October as well. These include Neil Blomkamp’s District 9, Jumanji spinoff Zathura and underrated British zombie thriller The Girl with all the Gifts.
But as mentioned above, there are also a ton of great flicks – spanning all different genres – coming to the platform next month to make up for these losses. And besides, we’re sure that at least a few of the departing titles will return at some point in the future.
Tell us, though, which of these movies will you miss most when they leave Netflix in October? As always, let us know down below.
