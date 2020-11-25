Netflix Is Losing A Lot Of Great Movies Next Month

The start of a new month is always exciting as a Netflix subscriber, as you can be assured that tons of great content is about to flow in for you to watch. Sadly, however, it also comes with the downside of losing movies and shows that were added in the past and have since had their streaming licenses expire with the service. It’s an unfortunate event that none of us look forward to, of course, but we’ve compiled the full list of everything leaving Netflix in December below so that you can catch up on anything you may want to watch before it’s gone.

The one that’ll hurt the most – beloved show The Office – is finally departing the platform so that it can take up residence on NBC’s new streaming service Peacock this coming January. It’s no secret that the series has been one of the most popular for Netflix over the years, making a name for itself as the show that people put on in the background and rewatch hundreds of times over rather than checking out newer content. As such, its exit is a blow to the service and an even bigger blow to subscribers who were comforted by the series for so long.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is also ditching Netflix, though it remains on a handful of other major platforms – for a price. This animated film follows web-slinging teenager Miles Morales as he grapples with a multiverse and a slew of new Spider-People that he must work with to conquer one of his greatest foes. It’s a shame to lose this one, but it’s worth catching before it leaves, especially since it has a sequel on the way in 2022.

Some other painful losses, meanwhile, include the Back to the Future trilogy, all four films in the Indiana Jones series and every season of the serial killer show Dexter. Make it stop!

Here’s everything leaving Netflix in December:

Leaving 12/1/20 Heartbreakers

The Lobster Leaving 12/4/20 Cabin Fever

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Leaving 12/5/20 The Rum Diary Leaving 12/6/20 The Secret Leaving 12/7/20 Berlin, I Love You

The Art of the Steal Leaving 12/8/20 Sin senos sí hay paraíso (Seasons 1-3) Leaving 12/10/20 Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 Leaving 12/14/20 Hart of Dixie (Seasons 1-4) Leaving 12/17/20 Ip Man 3 Leaving 12/22/20 The Little Hours Leaving 12/24/20 The West Wing (Seasons 1-7) Leaving 12/25/20 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Leaving 12/27/20 Fifty Leaving 12/28/20 Lawless Leaving 12/29/20 The Autopsy of Jane Doe Leaving 12/30/20 Dexter (Seasons 1-8)

Hell on Wheels (Seasons 1-5)

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Nurse Jackie (Seasons 1-7) Leaving 12/31/20 Airplane!

An Education

Anna Karenina

Baby Mama

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bad Teacher

Barbershop

Being John Malkovich

Cape Fear

Casper

Charlie St. Cloud

Coneheads

Definitely, Maybe

Dennis the Menace

Drugs, Inc. (Season 6)

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fargo

For Love or Money

Frida

Gossip Girl (Seasons 1-6)

Grand Hotel (Seasons 1-3)

Her

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The Inbetweeners (Seasons 1-3)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Interview

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Nacho Libre

Not Another Teen Movie

The Notebook

Octonauts (Seasons 1-3)

The Office (Seasons 1-9)

Poltergeist

Pride & Prejudice

Session 9

Splice

Starsky & Hutch

Superman Returns

The Town

Troy

WarGames

The Witches

Luckily, the biggest collection of losses comes at the tail end of December, so you’ve definitely still got some time to wrap up anything you’ve missed. And as always, be sure to stay tuned for more updates on what’s coming to and leaving Netflix in the future.